Files you link to in Slack automatically display previews, so you and your team can easily see the contents of a doc before opening it.
Now you can find your latest files without ever leaving Slack. Click on the attachment icon to easily share what you’ve been working on with your team.
The OneDrive and SharePoint app checks when you share a file to make sure everyone in the conversation has access and automatically offers to update the link for you if they don’t.
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