Slack Marketplace
Salesforce App

Collaborate across sales
and service with
Salesforce

Connect your key Salesforce
information with the context of
your conversation in Slack.

Sprinkles

Get Started

Sprinkles

Step 1

Install Salesforce by clicking
the Add to Slack button

Add to SlackConnecting to a Salesforce
sandbox org?

Step 2

Install the companion app from
Salesforce AppExchange

Get the Companion AppSalesforce Appexchange

Step 3

Connect your Salesforce
account in Slack

Open Slack

Now with support for Service Cloud!

Salesforce example

Stay up to date

Receive customized alerts in channel about
changes and updates to any of your Salesforce
records.

Salesforce example

Keep the team on the same page

Search and preview across all Salesforce objects
from anywhere in Slack. Quickly share the relevant
records with the appropriate team members.

Salesforce example

Document key decisions

Easily link key customer interactions and internal
conversations with related Salesforce records.

Have feedback or questions? Contact us