Connect your key Salesforce
information with the context of
your conversation in Slack.
Install Salesforce by clicking
the Add to Slack button
Receive customized alerts in channel about
changes and updates to any of your Salesforce
records.
Search and preview across all Salesforce objects
from anywhere in Slack. Quickly share the relevant
records with the appropriate team members.
Easily link key customer interactions and internal
conversations with related Salesforce records.
Have feedback or questions? Contact us