ServiceNow for Slack

Build a bridge between ServiceNow and Slack. IT Service teams resolve issues faster, employees can get help sooner and everyone can stay on top of their records and requests.
Just select any Slack message and create a ServiceNow incident from within a Slack conversation or start from scratch using the shortcuts menu anywhere in Slack.
Receive customized alerts in channel about changes and updates to ServiceNow records.
Search for ServiceNow records (including Incidents, Problems, Changes or Knowledge Base articles and more) using the easy text search and share the results in any Slack channel or with any person. Once shared, you can perform quick action on Incidents like viewing comments and notes, adding comments and changing status.
Get the preview of any ServiceNow record shared in a Slack channel or Direct Message and interact with the record from within Slack.
Initiate Service Catalog requests and view status and pending approvals all from within Slack. Use the shortcuts menu to search the Service Catalog from within Slack and kick off the ordering process with just few clicks. Once submitted, you can stay up to date on open requests and approvers can keep track of the items needing attention.
You can add steps to Create or Get a ServiceNow incident in the Slack workflow builder to create your own custom ServiceNow flow or to integrate ServiceNow with other apps available in Workflow Builder.
Connect your ServiceNow instance
to Slack following the
Help Center article.
Voila! Users can connect their accounts and get started.
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