Quickly launch a call in Slack with the /teams-call slash command. Before joining, get a quick glance at who’s already on the call and when the call kicked off.
Set Microsoft Teams Calls as your default calling provider, so anyone can start a video call in Teams with a quick click of the phone button in Slack.
Gone are the days of fumbling for meeting links—join Teams meetings directly from calendar reminders in Slack, using the Outlook or Google Calendar apps.
Follow the authorization steps to connect your Office 365 account with Slack.
Set Microsoft Teams Calls as the default calling provider for your team.
Lean more
Looking to stay on top of your meetings from Slack?
Try the Outlook
Calendar app
Use the Outlook Calendar app to:
RSVP to meeting invites and get event reminders
Update your Slack status automatically when you’re in a meeting
Join Microsoft Teams meetings from event reminders
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