Slack Marketplace
Teams Calls

Move from discussions to face-to-face with
Microsoft Teams Calls

Bring video conferencing where your team is already working in Slack, from launching a call to joining meetings directly from event reminders. Add to Slack

Start a Teams call right from Slack

Start a Teams call right from Slack

Quickly launch a call in Slack with the /teams-call slash command. Before joining, get a quick glance at who’s already on the call and when the call kicked off.

Customize call settings for your team

Set Microsoft Teams Calls as your default calling provider, so anyone can start a video call in Teams with a quick click of the phone button in Slack.

Customize call settings for your team
Jump from Slack straight into a meeting

Jump from Slack straight into a meeting

Gone are the days of fumbling for meeting links—join Teams meetings directly from calendar reminders in Slack, using the Outlook or Google Calendar apps.

Sprinkles

Get started with
Microsoft Teams Calls

Sprinkles

Step 1

Install the Microsoft Teams Calls app by clicking the
Add to Slack button

Add to Slack

Step 2

Follow the authorization steps to connect your Office 365 account with Slack.

Step 3

Set Microsoft Teams Calls as the default calling provider for your team.
Lean more

Looking to stay on top of your meetings from Slack?

Try the Outlook
Calendar app

Add to Slack

Use the Outlook Calendar app to:

  • RSVP to meeting invites and get event reminders

  • Update your Slack status automatically when you’re in a meeting

  • Join Microsoft Teams meetings from event reminders

Have feedback or questions? Contact us