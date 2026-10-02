ACA Connectors

Data retention policy
ACA retains customer data in accordance with the applicable client agreement, regulatory requirements, and client-configured retention settings. Where ACA acts as the designated third-party recordkeeper (D3P) or is otherwise responsible for maintaining books and records on behalf of the client, data is retained for the period required under applicable regulations and the governing contract. By default, archived data is retained for 2,555 days (7 years) in WORM storage, although retention periods may be configured based on client requirements. Data subject to a legal hold is retained until the hold is released by the client.
Data archiving and removal policy
ACA removes customer data in accordance with the applicable client agreement, regulatory obligations, and configured retention schedules. Upon expiration of the applicable retention period, automated lifecycle processes permanently remove data from the archive environments. Data subject to a legal hold is excluded from deletion and remains preserved until the client releases the hold. Temporary processing and working files created during data collection or ingestion are automatically purged in accordance with operational retention controls.
Data storage policy
ACA stores customer data within AWS in the region designated for the client and in logically segregated storage locations unique to each client. Data is encrypted at rest using AWS KMS-managed encryption keys and is protected by access controls, client-level isolation, and role-based permissions. Archive data is maintained in WORM-enabled storage with versioning capabilities to support regulatory recordkeeping requirements. Access to stored data is limited to authorized ACA service roles as permitted by the applicable client agreement and platform security controls.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no