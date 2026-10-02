ACA Connectors

Data deletion request procedure

It is important that the personal data we hold about you is accurate and current. Please keep us informed if your personal data changes, including personal data provided to ACA in the course of your employment or engagement with us, if any. By law, you may have the right to request access to, correct, and erase the personal data that we hold about you, or object to the processing of your personal data under certain circumstances. Please note that U.S. regulations may prohibit us from erasing your personal data. You may also have the right to request that we transfer your personal data to another party. If you want to review, verify, correct, or request erasure of your personal data, object to the processing of your personal data, or request that we transfer a copy of your personal data to another party, please contact us at privacy@acaglobal.com. Any such communication must be in writing (email is sufficient). We may request specific information from you to help us confirm your identity and your right to access, and to provide you with the personal data that we hold about you or make your requested changes. Applicable law may allow or require us to refuse to provide you with access to some or all of the personal data that we hold about you, or we may have destroyed, erased, or made your personal data anonymous in accordance with our record retention obligations and practices. If we cannot provide you with access to your personal data, we will inform you of the reasons why, subject to any legal or regulatory restrictions.