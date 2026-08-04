Warp Factories brings your software factory into Slack. Tag your factory to submit work, answer questions, provide context, and ship code without leaving the conversation. Each factory has its own Slack handle, so work is routed to the right product, repositories, agents, and workflows. The factory’s Foreman takes the request from there—triaging the work and coordinating the agents needed to spec, implement, review, and verify it. As work moves through the factory, you’ll get updates in the Slack thread. When human input is needed, you can answer questions, approve decisions, or steer the work directly from Slack. About AI:

This app uses AI to generate its responses, summaries, and code. AI-generated output can be inaccurate or incomplete, so review it before relying on it or merging it.