Afinio Decisions helps teams capture, organize, and keep track of decisions made in Slack, so important outcomes don't get lost in chat. Once added to a channel, Afinio lets users mark important messages as decisions using a message shortcut. Team members can view recent decisions at any time with /decisions or receive a weekly digest for the channel. What Afinio Decisions does

• Lets users mark messages as decisions using a message shortcut.

• Lists recent decisions with the /decisions command.

• Generates optional weekly decision digests.

• Works only in channels where it’s explicitly invited How it works

• Add Afinio to a channel

• Mark messages as decisions with the message shortcut

• Use /decisions to generate a decision summary anytime

• Optionally enable weekly digests for that channel

• Remove the app at any time to stop access Privacy-first by design

• Reads messages only in channels where it’s added

• Does not access direct messages

• Does not store or sell Slack content

• Data usage is limited to providing the app’s functionality Afinio Decisions is ideal for teams that want clarity, accountability, and a simple way to keep track of decisions — without changing how they already work in Slack.