Lumios is an eDiscovery and litigation platform built for in-house legal teams. The Slack integration lets legal admins handle preservation and collection of Slack data from within the matter they’re already working on, without switching to a separate export tool.
With Lumios, your legal team can:
- Place and manage legal holds. Add custodians and channels to a Slack legal hold from a Lumios matter, update the hold as the matter changes, and release it when the matter closes.
- Check hold status. See which custodians and channels are on hold, and confirm that data is being preserved before you collect.
- Collect targeted data. Pull messages, files, threads, and edit and deletion history for specific custodians, channels, and date ranges through Slack’s Discovery API.
- Review and produce. Collected Slack conversations come into Lumios with threads and context intact, so they can be searched, reviewed, and produced alongside email and documents from the same matter.
Lumios only acts on holds and collections that an authorized admin on your team starts, and each collection is limited to the scope set for the matter. Lumios is available to Slack Enterprise Grid organizations.
Learn more at lumios.law
.