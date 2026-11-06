The time period for which Lumios must retain customer data depends on the purpose for which it is used. Lumios must retain customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Lumios and the customer, unless is required by law or regulation to dispose of data earlier or retain data longer.

Data archiving and removal policy

Lumios must dispose of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer’s agreement(s) with Lumios. Lumios may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. Lumios hosting and service providers are responsible for ensuring the removal of data from disks allocated to Lumios use before they are repurposed and the destruction of decommissioned hardware. Only a limited number of Lumios employees should have access to delete customer data. Upon employee or contractor termination, company-owned devices will be collected and sanitized prior to device re-issuance in accordance with NIST Guidelines for Media Sanitization (NIST S.P. 800-88 Rev. 1).