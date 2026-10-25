Credentials, API keys, and tokens shared in Slack can remain exposed long after a conversation ends. Cyera Identity scans messages and files across public channels, private channels, and group chats to flag exposed secrets and alert your security team. It can also notify the person who shared a secret directly in Slack, prompting them to rotate it and remove it from the conversation. Findings include the secret type, location, and time, with configurable detection and alert routing to suit your team’s needs. Built by Cyera, a data security company.