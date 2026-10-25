Cyera Identity

Data retention policy
Slack message content is retained temporarily for scanning, for 1 hour to a maximum of 24 hours. Metadata, including channel IDs and user IDs, is retained indefinitely unless the integration is disconnected or deletion is requested.
Data archiving and removal policy
Slack integration data is deleted immediately when the integration is disconnected or a customer requests deletion.
Data storage policy
Slack message content is stored temporarily for secret scanning, for 1 hour to a maximum of 24 hours. Metadata, including channel IDs and user IDs, is retained until the integration is disconnected or deletion is requested.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no