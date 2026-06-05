Leaves – Vacation & PTO Tracker helps organizations simplify leave management by bringing leave requests, approvals, balances, and notifications directly into Slack. Employees can request vacation, sick leave, personal leave, and other leave types using App Home, Global Shortcuts, and interactive Slack modals—without switching to another application. Managers receive leave requests instantly inside Slack and can approve or reject them in just a few clicks. Employees are automatically notified of approval decisions, while leave balances and team calendars stay up to date in real time. For HR teams and administrators, Leaves includes a secure web dashboard for configuring leave policies, leave types, employee balances, holidays, working days, approval workflows, and organization settings. This makes it easy to support different leave policies across departments while keeping the entire organization aligned. Whether your team is small or growing, Leaves reduces manual HR work, improves visibility into employee availability, and ensures leave requests are managed through a consistent approval workflow. Key Features

Request vacation, sick leave, personal leave, and other leave types directly from Slack.

Check leave balances, upcoming leave requests, and leave history without leaving Slack.

Submit leave requests using App Home, Global Shortcuts, or interactive Slack modals.

Managers can approve or reject leave requests instantly from Slack.

Automatic Slack notifications keep employees, managers, and approvers informed throughout the approval process.

Configure custom leave types, approval workflows, and organizational leave policies.

Manage holidays, working days, and leave balances from the web administration dashboard.

Support multiple approvers and organization-specific leave approval rules.

View employee leave history and upcoming absences for better workforce planning.

Secure Slack OAuth integration with verified request signatures and workspace-level authorization.

Simple installation with automatic workspace onboarding and no additional Slack configuration required.