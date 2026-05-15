Your best people do great work every day. Too often, no one says a word. The quiet ones who hold the team together slowly stop feeling seen — and that's when they start to look elsewhere. Culture Engine is employee recognition and rewards, built right into Slack. It turns "thank you" into a simple habit your team actually keeps — in the place they already work all day. How it works:

:tada: Give a shoutout — recognise good work in seconds, right in Slack. No new app, no portal to log into. :large_yellow_circle: Add Coins — attach Coins to any shoutout to make it land harder. Admins set the budget. Coins never expire. :gift: Redeem real rewards — your team turns Coins into gift cards, prepaid cards, and donations they actually want. :birthday: Never miss a birthday or work anniversary — Culture Engine remembers for you and celebrates the moment in Slack, so no one's day quietly slips past. :clipboard: Weekly Recap — each week, the team's wins land back in Slack. The habit restarts itself, so recognition never quietly dies. Why teams choose Culture Engine: :white_check_mark: A shoutout is why people stay. Feeling seen for real work is what keeps your best people from quietly drifting away. Culture Engine makes that moment happen every day. :white_check_mark: It keeps itself alive. Most recognition tools fade after launch — someone has to remember them. Culture Engine lives in Slack and resurfaces itself, so the habit sticks without a champion chasing it. :white_check_mark: Unlimited recognition. Shoutouts are never capped. Say thank you as often as good work happens. :white_check_mark: Coins that never expire. No "use it or lose it." Your team redeems on their own time. :white_check_mark: See recognition working. Dashboards show leaders who's being celebrated, who's going unseen, and whether the habit is sticking — proof the program earns its place. :white_check_mark: It all lives in Slack. No extra login, no extra tab. Recognition in the flow of the workday. Built for growing teams Culture Engine is an employee recognition and rewards platform for teams who want recognition to stick — not another tool no one opens. Whether you're starting your first employee recognition program or replacing one that fizzled, it sets up in minutes and runs entirely in Slack. Get started Add to Slack for FREE. Your 14-day trial unlocks every feature — no credit card required. Setup takes one minute.