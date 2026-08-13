Data retention policy
Sentra retains Customer Data for the duration of the customer's subscription. Upon termination, or at the customer's request, Customer Data is deleted in accordance with the customer agreement, subject to legal retention requirements. Database backups are retained for up to 7 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer administrators can remove the Slack connector at any time. This deletes Sentra's stored Slack token, requests its revocation from Slack, and deletes the connector's assets and access data. Customer Data is deleted upon termination of the service agreement or at the customer's request, in accordance with the customer agreement.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored in AWS. Relational databases and object storage are encrypted at rest (AES-256), connections to the Sentra application require TLS 1.2 or higher, and primary databases are backed up daily. Slack OAuth tokens are stored in AWS Secrets Manager.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
Data hosting details
AWS & MongoDB Atlas
Data hosting company
AWS & MongoDB Atlas
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no