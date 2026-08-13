Sentra is a Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform that helps security, compliance, and privacy teams discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across their cloud and SaaS environments. Employees routinely share sensitive information in Slack — customer PII, financial records, credentials, legal documents, and source code — and most security teams have no visibility into where it lives.

Connecting Slack to Sentra closes that gap. How it works:

• Installing this app grants Sentra read-only access to your Slack organization through Slack's Discovery API — purpose-built for security and compliance use cases

• Your Sentra scanner, deployed in your own environment, uses that access to discover and classify messages, files, canvases, and lists across public channels, private channels, DMs, and group DMs — with the same classification engine Sentra uses across your cloud and SaaS estate

• Findings, policy violations, and alerts appear in your Sentra dashboard with links back to the source in Slack Built for trust:

• Read-only by design — Sentra never edits, deletes, or tombstones Slack content

• Content is scanned inside your own environment; Sentra stores classification findings metadata only Requirements: a Slack Enterprise Grid plan with the Discovery API enabled (your Slack Org Owner can request this from your Slack account team), and a Sentra account with a deployed Sentra scanner.

Installation is performed by an Org Owner in the Sentra console, where the connector setup guides you through the authorization process.