Data retention policy
Data collected are retained only during the customer's contract period. All data will be securely wiped off, 90 days post termination.
Data archiving and removal policy
If you would like to request access, correction, transfer or deletion of your data, you must contact your Company or Admin. If you are the admin in OpenVoice, use the option "Delete Employee (GDPR Encrypt)" from Employee edit page to delete the employee record. If you wish to remove the entire account data, you can write to legal@culturemonkey.io.
Data storage policy
OpenVoice collects minimal sensitive/PII data that is required for the product to function. All data is encrypted at rest using the industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithm.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no