Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Deal.ai retains Slack data only as long as needed to provide the service. Requests sent to SuperCool from Slack (the messages that mention it, direct messages to it, /supercool commands and attached files) and the work produced are saved in the requesting user's own SuperCool account, like any other request, until the user deletes them or their account. Slack thread details used to post finished work back are kept for 14 days, Slack event IDs used to prevent duplicate processing for 1 day, and account-connection links expire after 1 hour.

Data archiving and removal policy When the SuperCool app is removed from a workspace, Deal.ai stops processing that workspace's messages and no longer uses its access token. Users can delete their chats or their whole SuperCool account at any time in the app. Any remaining Slack data, including the workspace's encrypted access token and the link between a Slack user and their SuperCool account, is deleted on request to support@supercool.com.

Data storage policy Data is stored on Amazon Web Services in the United States. Access tokens are encrypted at rest (Fernet, AES-128 with HMAC-SHA256), all traffic uses TLS 1.2 or later, and server secrets are kept in AWS Secrets Manager, encrypted and separate per environment. Access to production systems is limited to authorized engineers.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (United States). The web app is served through Vercel and Cloudflare.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://supercool.com/sub-processors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude (Opus, Sonnet) by default. Optional fast modes use GLM (Z.ai) and DeepSeek models, through their own APIs, Together AI or OpenRouter.

LLM retention settings Requests and results stay in the user's SuperCool account until they delete them or their account. Anthropic does not train on API data by default; other providers retain data per their API terms.

LLM data tenancy policy Models are used through the providers' commercial APIs. SuperCool does not train or fine-tune any model on customer data, and each request carries only the content needed for that task.