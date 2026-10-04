Data retention policy
Deal.ai retains Slack data only as long as needed to provide the service. Requests sent to SuperCool from Slack (the messages that mention it, direct messages to it, /supercool commands and attached files) and the work produced are saved in the requesting user's own SuperCool account, like any other request, until the user deletes them or their account. Slack thread details used to post finished work back are kept for 14 days, Slack event IDs used to prevent duplicate processing for 1 day, and account-connection links expire after 1 hour.
Data archiving and removal policy
When the SuperCool app is removed from a workspace, Deal.ai stops processing that workspace's messages and no longer uses its access token. Users can delete their chats or their whole SuperCool account at any time in the app. Any remaining Slack data, including the workspace's encrypted access token and the link between a Slack user and their SuperCool account, is deleted on request to support@supercool.com.
Data storage policy
Data is stored on Amazon Web Services in the United States. Access tokens are encrypted at rest (Fernet, AES-128 with HMAC-SHA256), all traffic uses TLS 1.2 or later, and server secrets are kept in AWS Secrets Manager, encrypted and separate per environment. Access to production systems is limited to authorized engineers.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (United States). The web app is served through Vercel and Cloudflare.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude (Opus, Sonnet) by default. Optional fast modes use GLM (Z.ai) and DeepSeek models, through their own APIs, Together AI or OpenRouter.
LLM retention settings
Requests and results stay in the user's SuperCool account until they delete them or their account. Anthropic does not train on API data by default; other providers retain data per their API terms.
LLM data tenancy policy
Models are used through the providers' commercial APIs. SuperCool does not train or fine-tune any model on customer data, and each request carries only the content needed for that task.
LLM data residency policy
SuperCool stores data on AWS in the United States. Claude requests are processed by Anthropic in the US. Optional GLM and DeepSeek modes may be processed outside the US; see supercool.com/sub-processors.