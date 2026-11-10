Torii EU is the version of Torii for organizations that use Torii's EU region (app.euc.toriihq.com
), built for European data residency requirements. If your organization signs in at app.toriihq.com
, install Torii instead. To install Torii EU, sign in at app.euc.toriihq.com
, go to Integrations and connect Slack.
Torii helps IT discover, optimize, and control the organization’s SaaS usage and cost from a single hub. Torii integration for Slack allows you to:
* Uncover 3rd party connected apps and add them to your applications library and understand their permissions scope.
* Get notified when an employee connects a new application to Slack.
* Get a better understanding of your team’s Slack usage right from Torii.
* Send and receive workflow notifications
* Manage approvals via Slack
* Get quick answers to any SaaS related question with /Torii slash command
* Easily compare user statuses with Slack and your identity management tools (Okta, Onelogin, Active Directory or G Suite).
Torii’s integration for Slack is available for both paying users and users on trial.