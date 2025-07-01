This app is for organizations on Torii's EU region (app.euc.toriihq.com
). If your organization uses Torii at app.toriihq.com
, install the main Torii Access Request Agent instead: https://slack.com/marketplace/A0B4RFA9PEE-torii-access-request-agent
Torii Access Request Agent turns access requests into a conversation. Tell the agent which app you need: by name, category, or even a vague description - and it files the request to the right approver in your company's Torii catalog. No forms, no waiting on IT to triage a ticket, no context-switching out of Slack.
What you can do
• DM the agent: "I need access to Figma" — it identifies the app, checks your eligibility, and submits the request.
• @mention it in a channel to request access.
• Review the full history of your past and pending requests.
Powered by AI
The agent uses a large language model to understand natural-language requests, match them to apps in your catalog, and route them through your existing approval rules. Like all AI tools, it can occasionally produce inaccurate responses — always confirm the app and request details before approving.
Requirements
A paid Slack plan is required to use AI agents in the Slack app container. A Torii account is required; sign up at toriihq.com
or talk to your IT team.
Privacy & security
Torii processes Slack messages in real time and stores only the metadata needed to complete a request. Slack data is never used to train AI models. See our privacy policy for detail.