Slack is where you access the messages, the files, the decisions, the key moments in the life of your business. It's where work happens.

Try Slack for Free
Already joined a Slack team? Sign in

Features include:

Powerful messaging

Whether you're writing a quick note, hopping on a call, or holding a video chat, Slack is the central place to gather all of your teams' conversations and keep everyone in sync.

Thousands of apps

One place to connect all of the different tools you use and streamline your workflows.

Advanced search

Conversations and files are fully searchable, so you can find information quickly and draw upon the collective knowledge of your team.

Trusted by thousands of customers:

EA, Pandora, Harvard University, LinkedIn Airbnb, Time, Pinterest, BuzzFeed Samsung, Ogilvy, eBay, Autodesk Ticketmaster, Condé Nast, Urban Outfitters

Ready to get started?

You can use our free plan for as long as you'd like, with as many people as you like.

Already joined a Slack team? Sign in

Not quite there yet? Learn more about how Slack works.