Google Sheets for Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder is a no-code tool that helps automate routine tasks right in Slack, and now you can seamlessly connect your workflows to a Google Sheet. Whether you’re sending new information to a spreadsheet or pulling data into Slack, let Workflow Builder handle the context-switching, so you can stay focused and save time.
No more copy/paste! Update your workflow to automatically add a spreadsheet row whenever new information is collected in real time.
Make quick, informed decisions without leaving Slack. Update your workflow to select a spreadsheet row that automatically pulls data into the channel of your choice.
Create a new workflow (or update an existing one) and add a Google Sheets step.
Publish! Your workflow will send or receive information from Google Sheets in real time.
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