Slack Marketplace
Google Sheets for Workflow Builder

Power up your workflows with
Google Sheetsfor Workflow Builder

From effortlessly adding information to a spreadsheet, to searching for specific data, save time by automating the tedious work of keeping spreadsheets up to date.

Add to Slack

Workflow Builder is a no-code tool that helps automate routine tasks right in Slack, and now you can seamlessly connect your workflows to a Google Sheet. Whether you’re sending new information to a spreadsheet or pulling data into Slack, let Workflow Builder handle the context-switching, so you can stay focused and save time.

Google Sheets example

Add information from Slack...

No more copy/paste! Update your workflow to automatically add a spreadsheet row whenever new information is collected in real time.

Google Sheets example

...or bring data into Slack

Make quick, informed decisions without leaving Slack. Update your workflow to select a spreadsheet row that automatically pulls data into the channel of your choice.

Sprinkles

How to setup
Google Sheets for Workflow Builder

Sprinkles

Step 1

Install Google Sheets for Workflow Builder by clicking the Add to Slack button.

Add to Slack

Step 2

Create a new workflow (or update an existing one) and add a Google Sheets step.

Step 3

Publish! Your workflow will send or receive information from Google Sheets in real time.

Have feedback or questions? Contact us