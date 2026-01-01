Think of workflows as a series of actions and reactions. Every workflow in Slack starts with a trigger. Some triggers kick off a workflow automatically, such as at a scheduled date and time, while others kick off when someone takes an action, such as selecting it from the shortcuts menu.

When one of these actions is taken, the trigger automatically sets off workflow steps. These steps are how people interact with your workflow. You can add steps that send messages or customized forms, or use steps from connectors that link your workflow to other tools.

Ready to try it yourself? Open Workflow Builder to get started!