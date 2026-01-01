GovSlack was purpose-built to meet the needs of federal agencies, contractors and partners that must comply with FedRAMP High. This rating allows you to share sensitive information and workloads up to and including Controlled Unclassified Information. If you don’t work with information that meets these levels of sensitivity, you can use any version of Slack; even the free version was built with security at its core. Best of all, you don’t have to choose between one platform or the other, as agencies can log in to multiple workspaces that include Slack and GovSlack with the same credentials and authentication tools.