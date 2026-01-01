Stay on track with task management in Slack
By managing tasks and priorities in Slack, you can keep everyone in the loop and move projects forward, one to-do at a time.
A few of the best task management apps for Slack
Slack integrates with all kinds of task management apps — from ones you already use to new apps that can help your team stay focused. These apps can send important reminders, up-to-date notifications and more into Slack, or allow you to create new tasks from where you’re already collaborating with your team.
Team communication in one place
Work in Slack happens in collaborative spaces called channels. Conversations and files related to your tasks stay organized in the appropriate channel for that project or initiative, allowing you to focus on specific tasks and manage your time as needed.
Suggested channels for task organization:
#proj-campaign-q4-2026
Fast-moving projects keep track with daily check-ins about tasks in progress.
#feat-checkout
Large teams stay in the loop by relying on central channels for long-term projects like product features.
Team communication in one place
Work in Slack happens in collaborative spaces called channels. Conversations and files related to your tasks stay organized in the appropriate channel for that project or initiative, allowing you to focus on specific tasks and manage your time as needed.
Suggested channels for task organization:
#proj-campaign-q4-2026
Fast-moving projects keep track with daily check-ins about tasks in progress.
#feat-checkout
Large teams stay in the loop by relying on central channels for long-term projects like product features.
Bring balance to delegation and deadlines
Collaboration in Slack happens in real time — you can find support or delegate tasks in the flow of conversation. And when those conversations happen in channels, you can prioritize your effort on just the tasks and work that need your attention.
Suggested channels for task organization:
#triage-ios
Integrations like Asana help you create and assign tasks from messages in Slack, perfect for incident management channels.
#team-finance-weekly
One channel for weekly planning and stand-up messages gives you a platform for prioritizing tasks with your team.
Frequently asked questions
You can use Slack for all your task management needs. From task reminders to specific channels for project updates to seamless team collaboration, Slack helps you never miss a task or deadline. Go further by integrating with thousands of tools such as Asana, Wrike, Monday.com and many more to manage every task in Slack, your productivity platform.
Here is how you can create and assign tasks in Slack:
1. Integrate with an app like Asana, Trello, or Jira.
2. Once you’ve set up the app, you can add or update tasks from any channel or direct message (DM).
3. Create and assign tasks to teammates and mark tasks as complete, without leaving your Slack workspace.
You can use Slack for all of your task lists! Learn more about how to save messages for later, pin messages, integrate with task management apps and more.