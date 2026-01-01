AI in Slack works where you do.
AI shouldn’t make you think, it should help you do. In Slack, it’s a powerfully simple way to be more productive, built with knowledge from your company.
Companies Everywhere Trust AI in Slack.
Your AI agent for work, rebuilt with intelligence.
Slackbot is your personal AI agent in Slack that understands you and your workspace, helping you prepare for upcoming meetings, analyze reports, and create project briefs. It knows your tone and voice, and adapts to your style making interactions more personal and relevant.Learn more about Slackbot
Get the summary, not the scroll.
Too much information, too little time? AI in Slack can summarize channels and threads and serve up daily recaps, giving you the information you need to stay organized and in the know.
97 min
Average time users can save weekly with AI*
Search everything in Slack, and then some.
Conversations with coworkers, PDFs, images for your social campaign, decks buried in Google Drive, support tickets, customer records from Salesforce; if it’s shared in or integrated into Slack, it’s searchable.
No prompts. Just progress.
Create time-saving automations in a few clicks, translate conversations into any language, and even use AI to take meeting notes. AI in Slack is smart enough to help, and subtle enough to never get in the way.
Productivity that fits into your flow of work.
Customer Service
Focus on finding solutions while AI takes notes and keeps everyone aligned.
Engineering
Solve incidents using solutions from across your org, all without ever leaving Slack.
Sales
Get essential customer context and sell smarter by summarizing account channels.
Marketing
Translate messages in a click to help global teams launch campaigns faster.
AI in Slack has something for everyone.
Our team loves how quickly they can find answers with AI in Slack, which translated to faster decision-making and a greater focus on work that really drives an impact.
AI in Slack has been a win for me, our leaders, and our sales teams. It summarizes the latest notes or a deal's status in seconds so we can focus on action steps.
I love AI in Slack. I'll use channel recaps and move so rapidly, especially to begin my day. It's a great efficiency play, too, taking out the manual work we need to do on a daily basis.
Work without worry.
Your data is your data. Customer data never leaves Slack. We do not train large-language models (LLMs) on customer data. Everything runs on Slack’s secure infrastructure, meeting the same compliance standards as Slack itself.
Get to know AI in Slack.
A Smarter Workday in Slack: How Teams Operate Faster with AI
10 Ways to Transform Your Work in AI in Slack
The AI-Powered Workplace: Boost Productivity with AI and Enterprise Search in Slack
Find Everything: Introducing Enterprise Search in Slack
Frequently Asked Questions
While Slack isn’t the only AI-powered tool that exists today, there are a few things that make Slack’s approach to AI different from the rest.
Organizational data is a trusted source of knowledge. Customers have accumulated so much valuable context in their org’s shared conversation history, but are only scratching the surface of what they can learn. AI in Slack helps people find that information immediately, with ease.
Our conversational interface makes it possible for generative AI to become a seamless part of your team’s workday. Unlike AI that’s confined to browser tabs or standalone assistants, we believe the most effective way to encourage widespread AI adoption is to put it directly where people are already working.
Enterprise search enables you to find the information you need without having to open and search through multiple applications, or ask your coworkers. Learn more about using enterprise search in Slack.
AI runs in Slack’s trusted boundary, and upholds the security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Slack itself. The security program at Slack protects customer data at every layer. We enable customers to manage risk and secure data within their Slack environments through our adherence with applicable global and widely recognized industry regulations, security and data privacy frameworks, programs and standards. In addition, Slack can be configured to meet certain industry regulations and international security and data privacy standards.
Customer data is not used to train large language models (LLMs), and the LLM providers do not have access to customer data. The LLMs are currently hosted directly within Slack’s AWS virtual private cloud, ensuring your data is not sent outside the Slack trust boundary.
Slack is the conversational UI for Agentforce. Agents built with Agentforce can run directly in Slack channels, threads, and DMs, allowing users to query data, get contextual responses, and trigger actions—all within the flow of work.
Through Slack enterprise search, Agentforce can access real-time messages, files, and app data to generate accurate, up-to-date answers with the full context of your work. It also pulls in structured data from Salesforce and other systems, enabling agents to reason over both structured and unstructured information to assist users more effectively.
In addition to Agentforce, we also have several out-of-the-box agent apps ready for you: Adobe Express, Asana, Box, Cohere, Workday, and Writer, with more on the way. Check out the Marketplace for a full list of supported apps
Yes, you can use AI anywhere Slack is able to be purchased. You can also localize your Slack client into different languages and AI results will respect your chosen language, or you can use AI to translate certain in-line messages into any language.
AI features are available across all paid Slack plans, so your teams can start using AI in Slack right away. To learn more about which plan is right for your team, please reach out to your Slack account executive, or talk to sales.
- 1The preceding information is intended for INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, and not as a binding commitment. Please do not rely on this information in making your purchasing decisions. The development, release and timing of any products, features or functionality remain at the sole discretion of Slack, and are subject to change.