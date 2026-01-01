Slack is the conversational UI for Agentforce. Agents built with Agentforce can run directly in Slack channels, threads, and DMs, allowing users to query data, get contextual responses, and trigger actions—all within the flow of work.

Through Slack enterprise search, Agentforce can access real-time messages, files, and app data to generate accurate, up-to-date answers with the full context of your work. It also pulls in structured data from Salesforce and other systems, enabling agents to reason over both structured and unstructured information to assist users more effectively.

In addition to Agentforce, we also have several out-of-the-box agent apps ready for you: Adobe Express, Asana, Box, Cohere, Workday, and Writer, with more on the way. Check out the Marketplace for a full list of supported apps