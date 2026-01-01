Slack Feature Drop
Do more without skipping a beat.
All Updates
Slack CRM
Salesforce Activity Timeline in Slack
Custom Salesforce Channel Names
Record View Enhancement
Change CRM Record Owner
AgentExchange
Gmail and Outlook Email Connectors in Enterprise Search
Scheduled Send for Forwarded Messages
Edit Attachments After Sending
Real Time Search API (RTS)
Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Enterprise Search Custom Connectors
Huddles Join Preview
Visual Sidebar Improvements
Pre-Migration Bulk Email Updates
Sidebar Onboarding Tasks
Semantic Search
Frequently Asked Questions
Slack regularly releases new features and improvements to help teams work faster and stay connected. This page shows the latest Slack updates, including productivity tools, AI features, integrations, and collaboration enhancements.
Slack typically ships new features and improvements every few weeks. Updates range from small enhancements to major product launches.
You can find the most recent Slack updates on this page under "All Updates." Older updates are available further down in the release timeline.
Most Slack updates are rolled out automatically to all customers. Some features may appear gradually depending on your plan, region, or admin settings.
Slack releases updates across messaging, automation, AI features, security, integrations, and workflow tools. Each update is designed to improve productivity and team communication.
Each release includes a summary and a link to learn more about that feature. You can click into any update to explore how it works and how to use it.
Yes. Slack releases features across different plans. Some advanced capabilities may only be available on paid plans, while many updates improve the experience for all users.
Slack updates highlight what's new at a high level. Release notes are typically more technical and detailed, while this page focuses on what's new and why it matters.
In most cases, yes. Once a feature is released to your workspace, you can start using it immediately. Some features may require admin permission.
You can bookmark this page to check the latest updates, or follow Slack announcements through email and in-product notifications.