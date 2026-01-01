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Bring speed and efficiency to every team with templates
Get a head start on work with out-of-the-box business solutions for every team and function, made up of pre-configured channels, canvases, lists, and workflows. Choose a collection of standardized templates based on use case, or create your own to match your company’s processes.Learn more about Slack templates
For all kinds of teams
No matter which branch of the org chart you call home, you can keep your team’s communication organized and efficient in Slack.
At all kinds of companies
Slack works for a wide range of companies—even ones with specialized workflows or strict compliance requirements.
Doing amazing things
Like a many-trick pony, Slack can adapt to fit the needs of just about anything you need to do at work.
Learn how real companies get real results with Slack.
Mission-Critical Sales Work at Lyft Business
Nine’s Publishing Division Breaks News Faster with Slack
Snowflake Boosts Sales and Crystallizes Partner Relationships with Slack Connect
Frequently asked questions
Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organized, and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organized into channels that are easy to create, join, and search. When there’s a channel for everything going on at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done.For more reading on the topic, we recommend checking out our Resources Library.
The key to Slack success is channels. By creating a channel for all your projects, teams, offices, departments—everything you’re doing at work—you create a space for every conversation to happen. And because channels are easy to join and create, Slack can adapt to meet changing needs. If someone new joins a project, you can simply add them to the channel and they can scroll up to read through old conversations. When it’s time to start something new, create a new channel and invite the right people.To learn more, read up on how to collaborate effectively in channels.
Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations, and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001, and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorized.In addition, Slack offers security features, like Enterprise Key Management, that allow admins fine-grained control over data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security program here.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organization, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs, or Jira.Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customize security for each user, so no one sees things they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organizations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors, and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, like Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.