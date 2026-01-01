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Slack Templates

Bring speed and efficiency to every team with templates

Get a head start on work with out-of-the-box business solutions for every team and function, made up of pre-configured channels, canvases, lists, and workflows. Choose a collection of standardized templates based on use case, or create your own to match your company’s processes.

Learn more about Slack templates

For all kinds of teams

No matter which branch of the org chart you call home, you can keep your team’s communication organized and efficient in Slack.

EngineeringRelease better code faster by bringing developers, code changes, and tools into one place.ITResolve urgent issues, automate your workflows, and keep users educated, all in less time.Customer ServiceDeliver standout customer service by putting the experts, tools, and information your agents need at their fingertips.SalesCoordinate with your internal team while working toward new deals with clients, all together in Slack.Project ManagementHuman ResourcesMarketingSecurity

At all kinds of companies

Slack works for a wide range of companies—even ones with specialized workflows or strict compliance requirements.

TechInnovate faster with the help of automation and centralized knowledge, bringing your productivity to new heights.MediaExpedite production, communicate openly, and automate your publishing process in your new newsroom.Small BusinessSimplify communication, stay organized, and boost productivity in Slack to grow your business.Health and life sciencesReduce complexity and streamline operations to build a better future of healthcare for all.Financial ServicesConnect your systems with your internal and external teams to digitally transform your organization.RetailTransform store operations, boost team productivity, and grow customer loyalty.Public SectorConnect government agencies, contractors and nonprofits to collaborate securely and efficiently from anywhere.EducationManufacturing, Auto, and Energy

Doing amazing things

Like a many-trick pony, Slack can adapt to fit the needs of just about anything you need to do at work.

ProductivitySpeed up how work gets done, knowledge gets shared, and people get connected to uncover endless potential.Task managementIntegrate your third-party tools with Slack to bring your to-do list, your team, and all your work conversations together.

Learn how real companies get real results with Slack.

Lyft passenger getting out of a vehicle
Customer Story

Mission-Critical Sales Work at Lyft Business

Sheets of white paper flying away
Customer Story

Nine’s Publishing Division Breaks News Faster with Slack

A woman using a laptop computer
Customer Story

Snowflake Boosts Sales and Crystallizes Partner Relationships with Slack Connect

Lyft passenger getting out of a vehicle
Customer Story

Mission-Critical Sales Work at Lyft Business

Sheets of white paper flying away
Customer Story

Nine’s Publishing Division Breaks News Faster with Slack

A woman using a laptop computer
Customer Story

Snowflake Boosts Sales and Crystallizes Partner Relationships with Slack Connect

Frequently asked questions

Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organized, and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organized into channels that are easy to create, join, and search. When there’s a channel for everything going on at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done.

For more reading on the topic, we recommend checking out our Resources Library.

The key to Slack success is channels. By creating a channel for all your projects, teams, offices, departments—everything you’re doing at work—you create a space for every conversation to happen. And because channels are easy to join and create, Slack can adapt to meet changing needs. If someone new joins a project, you can simply add them to the channel and they can scroll up to read through old conversations. When it’s time to start something new, create a new channel and invite the right people.

To learn more, read up on how to collaborate effectively in channels.

Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations, and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001, and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorized.

In addition, Slack offers security features, like Enterprise Key Management, that allow admins fine-grained control over data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security program here.

Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organization, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs, or Jira.

Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customize security for each user, so no one sees things they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.

Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organizations to communicate together. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors, and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, like Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.