Great question! Your team’s access to uploaded files varies by plan:

• Free plan: 90-day access to files

• All other plans: Unlimited access to files

Files include things like audio and video clips, PDFs, documents, images, and screenshots.

90-day and unlimited file access lets people upload all the files teams need to collaborate and get work done. Slack is a productivity platform and is not intended for use as a file or log storage repository.