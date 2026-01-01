Inspiring stories, remarkable productivity
Efficiency abounds in these success stories of teams, companies and industries shaping the future of work. They do it all with the help of Slack.
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How Coastal Powers the Next Generation of Fintech with Slack
How Salesforce Built the AI Agent 85,000+ Employees Can’t Live Without
How Notion Brings Its AI Interface to Life in Slack
How Jasper Builds And Operates Agent-Driven Marketing Inside Slack
How Salesforce uses Salesforce Channels in Slack to Win, Support, and Retain Customers
How Slack Helps Wayfair Move Faster, Stay Aligned, and Deliver for Customers
How BACA Systems Turned Slack Into the Interface for Manufacturing Work
How Slack Helps Duolingo Build Out the Future of Accessible Learning
Commvault Turns a Complex Internal Tech Stack Into a Connected Experience
Customer Zero at Scale: See How Salesforce Uses Agentforce in Slack
Sustainable Retailer Wolf & Badger Moves 3x Faster with Slack
How Asymbl Works Like a Company 10x Its Size With Slack
Investing in teamwork pays off
338%
return on investment1
$2.1
million in productivity savings1
85%
say that Slack has improved communication2
47%
feel more productive2
2 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.