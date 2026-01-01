From Cliffside Stunts to Human Cannons: How Beast Industries Gets Each Million-View Shot With SlackRead story

Inspiring stories, remarkable productivity

Efficiency abounds in these success stories of teams, companies and industries shaping the future of work. They do it all with the help of Slack.

Play Video
Rivian Powers Cutting-Edge EV Innovation with Slack
Read story
Play Video
Scaling Smarter: Anthropic Saves Millions and Moves Faster with Slack
Read story
Play Video
How Box Uses Slack to Cut Meetings and Accelerate Deals
Read story
Play Video
Rivian Powers Cutting-Edge EV Innovation with Slack
Read story
Play Video
Scaling Smarter: Anthropic Saves Millions and Moves Faster with Slack
Read story
Play Video
How Box Uses Slack to Cut Meetings and Accelerate Deals
Read story
  • Capital One
  • IBM
  • Rivian
  • Paramount
  • Roku
  • Shipt
  • Target
  • OneOncology
  • Lyft
  • OpenAI
  • Box
  • Spotify Advertising

Browse even more stories

Filter by
0
We're having a bit of trouble finding a story so precise. Let's give it another go, this time with fewer filters.

How Coastal Powers the Next Generation of Fintech with Slack

How Salesforce Built the AI Agent 85,000+ Employees Can’t Live Without

How Notion Brings Its AI Interface to Life in Slack

How Jasper Builds And Operates Agent-Driven Marketing Inside Slack

How Salesforce uses Salesforce Channels in Slack to Win, Support, and Retain Customers

How Slack Helps Wayfair Move Faster, Stay Aligned, and Deliver for Customers

How BACA Systems Turned Slack Into the Interface for Manufacturing Work

How Slack Helps Duolingo Build Out the Future of Accessible Learning

Commvault Turns a Complex Internal Tech Stack Into a Connected Experience

Customer Zero at Scale: See How Salesforce Uses Agentforce in Slack

Sustainable Retailer Wolf & Badger Moves 3x Faster with Slack

How Asymbl Works Like a Company 10x Its Size With Slack

Investing in teamwork pays off

  • 338%

    return on investment1

  • $2.1

    million in productivity savings1

  • 85%

    say that Slack has improved communication2

  • 47%

    feel more productive2

1 Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the U.S., UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021).
2 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. "The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams," Forrester, 2020.

Get Slack for your team

Talk to salesGet started