Vercel Builds the AI-Native Future with Slack as Its Agentic OS for Work
Granola Grows 4x Faster With Slack at the Centre
How reMarkable Uses Slack and Salesforce to Scale Smarter, Stay Focused, and Serve Millions
Plative Taps Agentforce in Slack for 50% Faster Prep, 50% More Upsells
How HER ONE Fuels Thoughtful Growth With a Healthy Dose of Slack
With Slack, Gozney Heats Up Productivity and Connection
Slalom Taps into Unprecedented Productivity with Agentforce in Slack
To Push the Boundaries of AI, Writer Moves at the Speed of Innovation with Slack
From Order to Office: ezCater Seamlessly Serves Millions by Tapping into Slack and Agentforce
With Slack, MIMIT Health delivers care at the speed of life
How Fifty builds, bills, and tracks campaigns from Slack
Wahi Harnesses the Power of Slack and AI to Transform Homebuying
Investing in teamwork pays off
338%
return on investment1
$2.1 USD
million in productivity savings1
85%
say that Slack has improved communication2
47%
feel more productive2
2 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.