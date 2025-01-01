Enterprise-grade data Security solutions
Trust Slack to keep your data secure and meet your compliance requirements.
Security features for more control, visibility and flexibility
Identity and device management
Ensure that only the right people and approved devices can access your company’s information in Slack with features such as single sign-on, domain claiming and support for enterprise mobility management.
Data protection
In Slack, customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit by default. We protect your data with tools such as Slack Enterprise Key Management (Slack EKM), audit logs and native data loss prevention (DLP) as well as support for third-party DLP providers.
Information governance
Slack offers governance and risk-management capabilities that are flexible enough to meet your organisation’s needs, no matter what they are. This includes global retention policies, legal holds and support for e-discovery.
The security programme at Slack protects our organisation and your data at every layer
Compliance certifications and attestations
ISO/IEC 42001
Information technology – Artificial intelligence – Management system
SOC 2
(Type Ⅱ)
Trust Services Principles
GovSlack SOC 2
(Type Ⅱ)
Trust Services Principles
Global PRP Certification*
Global privacy recognition for processors minimum requirements
Global CBPR Certification*
Global cross-border privacy rules minimum requirements
Meet specific industry regulations and international security and data privacy standards
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Slack can be configured for HIPAA compliance, including electronically protected health information (e-PHI).
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
Slack is FINRA 17a-4 configurable so your team can collaborate and still meet your compliance requirements.
Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)
Slack is FedRAMP Moderate authorised to meet the compliance needs of organisations in the US public sector.
GovSlack is FedRAMP JAB High authorised and is also pursing DoD CC SRG IL4 compliance.
View our Moderate authorisation
Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange
Scope-ID SHYV0T
Assessment-ID AMHN37
TISAX and TISAX results are not intended for the general public.
Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP)
Slack has been assessed by an independent IRAP assessor against the requirements of the Australian Information Security Manual (ISM). Customers can contact their Slack account team to request a copy of our IRAP report.
ISMAP
Information System Security Management and Assessment Program (ISMAP)
Slack was assessed for the Information System Security Management and Assessment Program (ISMAP), a Japanese government programme evaluating the security posture of cloud service providers. Slack's registration can be viewed on the ISMAP list of registered services.
C5
Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue (C5)
Slack completed its attestation for the Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue (C5), a standard created by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) in Germany. Customers can contact their Slack account team to request a copy of the C5 report.
South Korea Cloud Service Providers (CSP) Safety Assessment
Slack completed its evaluation for the Cloud Service Providers (CSP) Safety Assessment, a programme performed by the Korean Financial Security Institute (K-FSI) to ensure that CSPs comply with a defined set of cybersecurity standards managed by the Regulation on Supervision of Electronic Financial Transactions (RSEFT) programme.
Data residency
Data residency for Slack lets organisations choose the country or region where they want to store their encrypted data at rest.
EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
Slack is committed to helping users understand their rights and obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Slack has specific customer tools and processes to ensure compliance with GDPR requirements.
Industry-accepted best practices and frameworks
Our enterprise security approach focuses on security governance, risk management and compliance. This includes encryption at rest and in transit, network security and server hardening, administrative access control, system monitoring, logging and alerting and more.Read the white paper
Slack’s security controls also align with the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) cloud security principles. Read more