Building a better way to work starts with Slack

Join leaders in software, security and consulting as they help teams unlock their productivity potential and transform their businesses with Slack.

The partner programme

Our partners offer a range of tools, services and solutions to help teams reach their productivity potential.

Boost your productivity

Get more done with less distraction by bringing the tools that your teams use daily into Slack.

Enhance your efficiency

Leverage our partners’ capabilities to adopt better ways of collaborating in and out of your organisation.

Extend your tech investment

Connect Slack oh-so-easily to your existing IT architecture with our open platform.

Meet our software partners

Slack works wonders with the tools that your teams already use. From finance and marketing automation to productivity and video conferencing, start seamlessly streamlining your projects all in one place.

Atlassian logo

Atlassian

Suite of productivity tools that helps teams work smarter and faster together, including Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and Trello.

AWS logo

AWS

Comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform offering fully featured services from data centres globally.

Box logo

Box

Secure platform for content management, workflow and collaboration.

DocuSign logo

DocuSign

Leading provider of e-signature that now helps organisations automate and connect the entire agreement process.

Google Workspace logo

Google Workspace

Set of time-saving apps that help you stay on top of your calendar, collaborate on files, update your status and more.

PagerDuty logo

PagerDuty

Leading digital operations management platform providing real-time data-driven insights for DevOps, ITOps and SecOps teams.

Workday logo

Workday

Leading ERP system for financial management, human resources and planning.

Zoom logo

Zoom

Modern video communication platform that unifies meetings, webinars, conference rooms and phone communication.

Meet our consulting partners

Dig into the Salesforce partner ecosystem and you'll find Slack-certified consulting partners: helpful guides for improving efficiency and productivity across your teams.

Accenture logo

Accenture

Reimagining human experiences that reignite growth and accelerate the path to value.

Capgemini logo

Capgemini

Partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology and the Slack platform.

Deloitte logo

Deloitte Digital

Delivering accelerated business outcomes for global brands across industries to transform collaboration with Slack.

IBM logo

IBM

Bringing Slack and Salesforce together to create modern, intelligent workflows that deliver impact at scale

KPMG logo

KPMG

Accelerating business transformation with deep industry experience and the KPMG client-first, digital transformation framework – ‘Connected. Powered. Trusted.’

PwC logo

PwC

Combining deep industry knowledge, workforce transformation and change management to evolve collaboration with Slack through human experience and technology.

Silverline CRM logo

Silverline

Creating solutions that drive real business results and streamlining the ‘work of doing work’ by leveraging the power of Slack and Salesforce.

Slalom logo

Slalom

Focusing on strategy, technology and business transformation to redefine what's possible and create what's next with Slack.

Meet our security and compliance partners

Data loss prevention. Identity management. E-discovery. For every requirement, we offer integrations with leading security and compliance partners who are ready to help.

Microsoft logo

Defender for Cloud Apps

Cloud access security broker (CASB) providing multifunction visibility, control over data travel and analytics to identify and combat cyberthreats.

Global Relay logo

Global Relay

Providing compliant electronic communication archiving, messaging, supervision, information governance and e-discovery.

McAfee logo

McAfee

Offering real-time protection for enterprise data and users across all cloud services.

Netskope logo

Netskope

Industry-leading data loss prevention (DLP) with language-independent content inspection and support.

Okta logo

Okta

Cloud-based identity management platform, offering single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management (provisioning) and more.

Symantec logo

Symantec

Integrated cloud security solution offering data loss prevention (DLP) and cloud access security broker (CASB) services.

Splunk logo

Splunk

The world’s first Data-to-Everything™ platform, empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organisations with data from any source and on any timescale.

Zscaler logo

Zscaler

Enabling secure digital transformation by rethinking traditional network security and empowering enterprises to securely work from anywhere.

