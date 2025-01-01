The Slack app illustration
Engineering

Engineering moves faster in Slack

Deliver better code in less time by bringing your tools, teammates and code changes together in Slack.

Solve issues faster

Maximise your uptime with speedy responses

  • Send real-time alerts to channels automatically

  • Run parallel investigations to find answers quickly

  • Create one source of truth for fast, easy analysis

‘We’ve reduced the mean time to resolution to under five minutes. It’s been phenomenally successful in a very short period of time.’

Vodafone Logo
Paul Whyte, former Head of Systems Engineering
Deploy efficiently

Align your team and processes

  • Bring documentation into channels to make informed decisions before creating code

  • Establish a single place for code review and testing

  • Integrate tools to improve deployment visibility and automation

‘Today’s developers fundamentally work more horizontally than vertically and Slack helps to enable this way of working.’

RBC logo
Martin Wildberger, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Technology
Slack logo with workflow lines connecting employees
Work happier

Stay productive and engaged

  • Get new developers up to speed faster with an easily referenced record of work

  • Reduce low-value, routine tasks through automation

  • Customise Slack with workflows, apps and bots

53%

of developers use Slack1

700K+

daily active registered developers2

1Source: 2020 StackOverflow developer survey
2Slack 2019

2,600+ integrations and counting

Slack connects with all of your favourite tools, such as GitHub, Jenkins, Jira, PagerDuty and more.

Logo of GitHub
Logo of OpenAI Codex
Logo of Stack Internal
Logo of Jira Cloud
Logo of Amazon Q Developer
Logo of PagerDuty
Logo of New Relic Alerts
Logo of Azure Boards
Logo of Datadog
Logo of GitLab
Logo of Now Virtual Agent
Logo of Opsgenie for Alert Management
Logo of Jenkins CI
Logo of CircleCI
Logo of Zapier
Logo of Zoom
Frequently asked questions

Slack is popular among developers for a reason: it makes their work simpler and more productive. They can choose whatever tools they like for deploys, testing, etc., and integrate them into Slack. This increases the value of their existing tech stack, and centralises team discussions.

Slack is infinitely customisable: bots, workflows and apps mean that each team can configure Slack to fit its own development cycle. Find out more reasons why engineering teams love Slack.

Adding a bot to Slack is a smart way to boost team productivity. Bots can be added by going to the Slack Marketplace and installing them to your workspace (you may need an admin to do this). Or, you can create your own custom bots. Here’s more about what bots can do and how to use them.

Slack allows global teams to choose the region where certain types of data at rest are stored. Slack currently offers data residency in six regions: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the UK. Learn more about how data residency works at Slack.

A Slack workspace is a shared hub made up of channels where team members can communicate and work together. You can join as many workspaces as you’d like.

Slack admins can set permissions for who is allowed to join a workspace and which files and messages they can access. They can also choose which bots or apps are installed. Learn more about getting started with Slack workspaces.

Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. It delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorised.

In addition, Slack offers security features, such as Enterprise Key Management, that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to get instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme here.