Slack is popular among developers for a reason: it makes their work simpler and more productive. They can choose whatever tools they like for deploys, testing, etc., and integrate them into Slack. This increases the value of their existing tech stack, and centralises team discussions.

Slack is infinitely customisable: bots, workflows and apps mean that each team can configure Slack to fit its own development cycle. Find out more reasons why engineering teams love Slack.