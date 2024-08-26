The Now Virtual Agent allows you to perform routine ServiceNow tasks directly in Slack, so you can work more efficiently using chat. With Now Virtual Agent you can:

• Execute routine ServiceNow actions via chat

• Exchange data seamlessly with your existing ServiceNow apps

• Find answers to frequently asked questions

• Resolve common IT requests and HR tasks across your ServiceNow cloud services

• The Virtual agent Users must have an active ServiceNow account with virtual agent capabilities to use this application in Slack. AI Usage Disclaimer: This app provides some answers generated by AI. Please review them for accuracy.