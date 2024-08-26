Data retention policy
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data retention policy
Data archiving and removal policy
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data removal policy
Data storage policy
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data storage policy
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Exposure to LLMs is an add-on feature which requires explicit opt-in within the Service Now Virtual Agent. If enabled, we may utilize the following models: Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM.
LLM retention settings
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes. We are utilizing the default configuration f
LLM data tenancy policy
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.
LLM data residency policy
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.