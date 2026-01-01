Work with us
Explore remote-friendly, flexible opportunities and join our mission to make work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive.
Slack is where the future works
Every day, we refine, iterate and explore how to make work better for everyone. Join us in creating a better future of work that’s more connected, inclusive and flexible:
Connected
We come together wherever we are—across time zones, regions, offices and screens.
Inclusive
Our teams reflect the rich diversity of our world, with equitable access to opportunity for everyone.
Flexible
We believe in your freedom to work when and how you work best, to help us all thrive.
Our core values
These are some of the values we live by as a company. We work by them too. We’re building a platform and products we believe in, knowing that there is real value to be gained from helping people simplify whatever it is that they do and bring more of themselves to their work, wherever they are.
- Empathy
- Courtesy
- Thriving
- Craftsmanship
- Playfulness
- Solidarity
Working and thriving
As part of the global Salesforce family, we’re proud to offer benefits that help you feel and do your best. Access a range of benefits, resources and expert guidance to help you prioritize your well-being, so you can thrive with a healthy body and mind.
- Time off to rest, recharge and volunteer
- Exceptional health-care coverage
- Holistic programs for well-being, family planning and more
Creating an inclusive environment
We’re dedicated to hiring diverse talent and ensuring that we treat you with respect and support throughout the interview process and once you join Slack. We embrace diversity and strive to create conditions that provide everyone with an equal opportunity to thrive. We offer several programs and initiatives to foster these values.
Diversity, Engagement and Belonging
The Diversity, Engagement and Belonging (DEB) program unlocks the potential of all employees by investing in an inclusive community centered on education, introspection, opportunity and growth.
Rising Tides
Rising Tides is a six-month sponsorship program for a talented and diverse group of high performers and emerging leaders at Slack who have historically lacked access to this support. Program participants receive career development training, executive coaching and one-on-one sponsorship with a Slack executive team member, with a focus on building a supportive community of peers.
Employee Resource Groups
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) support, promote and celebrate groups of employees who have come together around shared characteristics or life experiences.
Partnerships
Partnership initiatives, like our collaboration with The Next Chapter, an apprenticeship program for formerly incarcerated individuals, underscore Slack’s commitment to DEB. Together with The Last Mile, The Next Chapter trains and hires returning citizens for Slack’s engineering teams.
Career opportunities
Explore our open roles for working totally remote, from the office or someplace in between.
Applications in English, please!
- All locations
- All departments
- All job types
Director, Technical Support & Customer Success for Slack
Ireland - Dublin
Director, Technical Support & Customer Success for Slack
Ireland - Dublin
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Ireland - Dublin
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Ireland - Dublin
Slack Cloud Account Executive
United Kingdom - London
Slack Cloud Account Executive
United Kingdom - London
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Ireland - Dublin
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Ireland - Dublin
Senior Software Engineer, Frontend- Slack DevEx Platform
2 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Frontend- Slack DevEx Platform
2 locations
Senior/Staff Software Engineer- Machine Learning Infrastructure, Slack
4 locations
Senior/Staff Software Engineer- Machine Learning Infrastructure, Slack
4 locations
Sr. Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure - Slack
Virginia - Washington DC Metro - Remote
Sr. Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure - Slack
Virginia - Washington DC Metro - Remote
There are no open positions for this specific location or team. Check again soon!See All