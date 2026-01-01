Careers At Slack

Work with us

Explore remote-friendly, flexible opportunities and join our mission to make work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive.


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Slack is where the future works

Every day, we refine, iterate and explore how to make work better for everyone. Join us in creating a better future of work that’s more connected, inclusive and flexible:

Connected

We come together wherever we are—across time zones, regions, offices and screens.

Inclusive

Our teams reflect the rich diversity of our world, with equitable access to opportunity for everyone.

Flexible

We believe in your freedom to work when and how you work best, to help us all thrive.

Our core values

These are some of the values we live by as a company. We work by them too. We’re building a platform and products we believe in, knowing that there is real value to be gained from helping people simplify whatever it is that they do and bring more of themselves to their work, wherever they are.

  • Empathy emoji  Empathy
  • Courtesy emoji  Courtesy
  • Thriving emoji  Thriving
  • Craftsmanship emoji  Craftsmanship
  • Playfulness emoji  Playfulness
  • Solidarity emoji  Solidarity
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Working and thriving

As part of the global Salesforce family, we’re proud to offer benefits that help you feel and do your best. Access a range of benefits, resources and expert guidance to help you prioritize your well-being, so you can thrive with a healthy body and mind.

  • Time off to rest, recharge and volunteer
  • Exceptional health-care coverage
  • Holistic programs for well-being, family planning and more

Learn more about benefits

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Creating an inclusive environment

We’re dedicated to hiring diverse talent and ensuring that we treat you with respect and support throughout the interview process and once you join Slack. We embrace diversity and strive to create conditions that provide everyone with an equal opportunity to thrive. We offer several programs and initiatives to foster these values.

Diversity, Engagement and Belonging

The Diversity, Engagement and Belonging (DEB) program unlocks the potential of all employees by investing in an inclusive community centered on education, introspection, opportunity and growth.

Rising Tides

Rising Tides is a six-month sponsorship program for a talented and diverse group of high performers and emerging leaders at Slack who have historically lacked access to this support. Program participants receive career development training, executive coaching and one-on-one sponsorship with a Slack executive team member, with a focus on building a supportive community of peers.

Employee Resource Groups

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) support, promote and celebrate groups of employees who have come together around shared characteristics or life experiences.

Partnerships

Partnership initiatives, like our collaboration with The Next Chapter, an apprenticeship program for formerly incarcerated individuals, underscore Slack’s commitment to DEB. Together with The Last Mile, The Next Chapter trains and hires returning citizens for Slack’s engineering teams.

Career opportunities

Explore our open roles for working totally remote, from the office or someplace in between.

Applications in English, please!

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7open positions
Customer Success

Director, Technical Support & Customer Success for Slack

Ireland - Dublin

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Director, Technical Support & Customer Success for Slack

Ireland - Dublin

Apply

Sales

Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets

Ireland - Dublin

Apply

Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets

Ireland - Dublin

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Slack Cloud Account Executive

United Kingdom - London

Apply

Slack Cloud Account Executive

United Kingdom - London

Apply

SMB Account Executive - German Speaker

Ireland - Dublin

Apply

SMB Account Executive - German Speaker

Ireland - Dublin

Apply

Software Engineering

Senior Software Engineer, Frontend- Slack DevEx Platform

2 locations

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Senior Software Engineer, Frontend- Slack DevEx Platform

2 locations

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Senior/Staff Software Engineer- Machine Learning Infrastructure, Slack

4 locations

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Senior/Staff Software Engineer- Machine Learning Infrastructure, Slack

4 locations

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Sr. Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure - Slack

Virginia - Washington DC Metro - Remote

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Sr. Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure - Slack

Virginia - Washington DC Metro - Remote

Apply

There are no open positions for this specific location or team. Check again soon!

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Welcome to where the future works

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