探索遠端友善、彈性十足的工作機會，與我們一起讓工作變得更輕鬆、更愉悅、更有效率。


插圖：七位人員在現場或遠端一起工作。

Slack 即是未來工作型態

我們每天都在精進、執行並探索如何讓合作更密切。加入我們，一起打造未來型態的工作，建構更緊密相連、兼容並蓄且彈性十足的工作環境：

保持聯絡

我們打破時區和地區的限制，橫跨各個辦公室或螢幕，即使身處世界各地也能齊聚一堂。

包容性

我們的團隊反映出世界的豐富多元，並讓每個人都享有平等的機會。

彈性

我們相信，你可以自由地以最佳方式進行最有效率的工作，讓我們得以彼此協助，共創榮景。

我們的核心價值

以下列舉幾項本公司堅信的核心價值，同時也是我們的工作理念。我們打造能傳達理念的平台和產品，並深信真正的價值在於，支援他人簡化各式各樣的工作，以及幫助世界各地的人們在工作中展現更多自我。

  • 同理心表情符號  同理心
  • 體貼表情符號  體貼
  • 茁壯成長表情符號  茁壯成長茁壯
  • 工匠精神表情符號  工匠精神
  • 樂趣表情符號  樂趣
  • 眾志成城表情符號  眾志成城
插圖：四隻手圍繞著 Slack 標誌。
插圖：筆電、筆記本、馬克杯和植物。

從工作中茁壯成長

身為全球 Salesforce 家庭的一員，我們相當自豪所提供的福利能協助人們發掘出最棒的自己。取得各種福利、資源和專家指導，以協助你優先考慮健康狀況，進而以健康的身心狀態蓬勃發展。

  • 用於休息、充電及做志工的休假
  • 優異的醫療保健保險
  • 全面健康計劃、家庭計劃等

深入瞭解福利

插圖：筆電、筆記本、馬克杯和植物。

創造一個包容性的環境

我們致力於招聘各種人才，我們會確保在整個面試過程中以及加入 Slack 後，給予你應有的尊重和支持。我們擁護多樣性，並努力創造條件，為每個人提供平等的成長機會。我們提供多項計劃和方案來實現這些價值。

多樣性、參與度和歸屬感

多樣性、參與度和歸屬感 (DEB) 計劃透過投資以教育、內省、機會和成長為中心的包容性社群，讓所有員工發揮其潛能。

Rising Tides

Rising Tides 是一個為期六個月的贊助計劃，面對 Slack 的才華洋溢、多元化的高績效團隊和新興領導人，他們歷來缺乏這類支援。計劃參與者與 Slack 執行團隊成員一起接受職業發展培訓、高階人員培訓和一對一贊助，重點是建立一個相互支援的社群。

員工資源小組

員工資源小組 (ERG) 支持、促進並鼓舞因有著共同特質或生活經歷而齊聚在一起的員工小組。

夥伴關係

合作夥伴計劃，例如我們與 The Next Chapter 合作的更生人學徒計劃，便突顯出 Slack 對 DEB 的承諾。透過與 The Last Mile 的合作，The Next Chapter 培訓及招募更生人加入 Slack 的工程團隊。

工作機會

探索我們的職缺，可從辦公室或任何地方完全進行遠端工作。

求職信請以英文撰寫！

篩選方式
22職缺
Product

Director, Product Management - Slack

2 locations

申請

Senior Director, Product Management

2 locations

申請

Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack

California - San Francisco

申請

Sales

Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets

Ireland - Dublin

申請

SMB Account Executive - German Speaker

Ireland - Dublin

申請

Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI

California - San Francisco

申請

Software Engineering

Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure

2 locations

申請

Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure

3 locations

申請

Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)

New York - New York

申請

Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack

Ireland - Dublin

申請

Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration

4 locations

申請

Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack

2 locations

申請

Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure

6 locations

申請

Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack

3 locations

申請

Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network

3 locations

申請

Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack

4 locations

申請

Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack

4 locations

申請

Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)

5 locations

申請

Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack

California - San Francisco

申請

Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile

5 locations

申請

User Experience

Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform

4 locations

申請

Senior Content Designer - Slack

California - San Francisco

申請

該特定地點或團隊目前沒有職缺。請過陣子再回來查看！

歡迎一探未來工作型態

