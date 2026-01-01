Slack에 오셔서 더 멋진 세상을 만들어 주세요
재택 근무에 최적화된 직장과 유연한 업무 기회를 찾고 계시나요? 더 간편하고 즐겁고 생산적인 업무 환경을 만들어가는 Slack과 함께 하세요.
Slack은 미래의 업무가 이루어지는 곳입니다
Slack은 모두가 더 행복하게 일할 수 있도록 업무 환경을 반복해서 살피고 개선하고 있습니다. Slack에 오셔서 더 연결되고 포용적이며 유연한 미래 업무 공간을 함께 만들어 주세요.
제약 없이 연결
시간대, 지역은 물론 사무실이든 온라인이든 상관 없이 함께 일할 수 있습니다.
포용적인 문화
모든 팀들이 세계의 다양성을 반영하며 모든 사람들이 공평하게 기회를 얻을 수 있습니다.
유연한 근무환경
모두가 함께 성장할 있도록 업무의 효율을 가장 높일 수 있는 때와 장소를 자유롭게 선택하는 분위기를 만듭니다.
Slack의 핵심 가치
기업으로서 Slack이 추구하는 아래의 가치들은 업무에도 적용되고 있습니다. 사람들의 삶이 단순해지고, 또 그들이 업무에 전념할 수 있도록 도움으로써 얻는 실질적인 가치가 있음을 믿으며 그에 맞는 플랫폼과 제품을 만들고 있습니다.
- 공감
- 정중함
- 번영
- 장인정신
- 즐거움
- 연대
함께 일하고, 함께 성장합니다
세계적인 기업 세일즈포스의 가족이 된 Slack은 직원들이 늘 최선을 다하도록 다양한 혜택을 제공합니다. 폭넓은 복지, 리소스, 전문가의 지도로 웰빙을 우선하도록 도와 직원들이 건강한 몸과 마음으로 성장할 수 있습니다.
- 휴식, 재충전, 자원 봉사를 위한 휴가
- 우수한 의료 혜택 지원
- 웰빙, 가족 계획 등을 위한 복지 프로그램
다양성을 존중하는 환경을 만듭니다
Slack은 다양한 인재를 채용하고 존중하며, 채용 과정 전반은 물론 입사 후에도 지원을 멈추지 않습니다. 또 다양성을 수용하기 위해 모두가 공평하게 기회를 얻는 환경을 만들고자 노력합니다. 다양성을 존중하는 분위기가 이어질 수 있도록 다양한 프로그램과 이니셔티브를 제공하고 있습니다.
DEB 프로그램
DEB(다양성, 참여, 소속감) 프로그램은 교육, 자기성찰, 기회, 성장을 중심으로 하는 포용적 공동체에 투자하여 모든 직원의 잠재력을 끌어냅니다.
Rising Tides
Rising Tides는 재능 있고 높은 성과를 보이지만 과거에는 이 지원을 충분히 활용할 수 없었던 능력 있는 다양한 그룹과 떠오르는 리더들을 위한 Slack의 6개월 후원 프로그램입니다. 프로그램 참여자는 동료들로 구성된 지원 커뮤니티 구축에 중점을 둔 경력 개발 교육, 임원 코칭 및 Slack 임원진과의 일대일 후원을 받게 됩니다.
직원 리소스 그룹
직원 리소스 그룹(ERGs)은 개성 또는 삶의 경험에 따라 직원들이 모임을 결성하는 것을 장려하는 분위기를 만들며 지원도 제공합니다.
파트너십
전과자 견습 프로그램인 The Next Chapter와의 협업 등 Slack이 진행하는 파트너십은 DEB(다양성, 참여, 소속감)에 대한 Slack의 노력을 잘 보여줍니다. The Last Mile과 함께 운영되는 The Next Chapter는 사회에 복귀한 시민을 교육하여 Slack 엔지니어팀에 고용하는 프로그램입니다.
채용 정보
재택, 사무실 또는 외부 그 어디서나 일할 수 있는 Slack의 다양한 포지션을 살펴보세요.
(지원서는 꼭 영문으로 작성해 주세요)
Director, Product Management - Slack
Senior Director, Product Management
Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Lead Solution Engineer - Slack
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI
Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure
Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure
Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack
Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration
Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack
Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure
Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack
Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network
Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack
Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack
Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack
Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile
Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform
Senior Content Designer - Slack
이 위치 또는 팀에는 채용 중인 직무가 없습니다. 곧 다시 확인해보세요!모두 보기