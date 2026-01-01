파트너십

전과자 견습 프로그램인 The Next Chapter와의 협업 등 Slack이 진행하는 파트너십은 DEB(다양성, 참여, 소속감)에 대한 Slack의 노력을 잘 보여줍니다. The Last Mile과 함께 운영되는 The Next Chapter는 사회에 복귀한 시민을 교육하여 Slack 엔지니어팀에 고용하는 프로그램입니다.