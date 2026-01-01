一緒に働きませんか？
リモートワークに対応した柔軟な求人情報を確認してください。人々の仕事をよりシンプルに、快適に、有意義にすることが Slack のミッションです。
働き方の未来は Slack に
私たちは、誰にとっても仕事がしやすい環境を整えるために、日々、探求、改善を繰り返しています。私たちと一緒に、もっとインクルーシブで、柔軟で、つながりのある働き方の未来を実現させましょう。
つながりを強化
どのタイムゾーンや地域にいても、オフィスでも、画面越しでも、全員が一体となることができます。
インクルーシブ
Slack のチームは世界の豊かな多様性を反映していて、誰もが平等に機会を得ることができます。
柔軟性
私たちは、誰もが活躍するために、仕事をする場所と時間の自由を大切にしています。
Slack のコアバリュー
Slack にはいくつかの企業理念があります。どんな時もこれら企業理念に沿った業務を行い、私たち自身が信頼できるようなプラットフォームと製品の構築に努めています。Slack では、ユーザーのみなさんが、場所にとらわれず、多種多様な業務を効率化させ仕事での自己実現の機会を増やせるようにサポートすることで、企業として真の価値が得られると信じています。
- Empathy (共感)
- Courtesy (思いやり)
- Thriving (向上心)
- Craftsmanship (匠の精神)
- Playfulness (遊び心)
- Solidarity (チームワーク)
仕事と個人としての成功
グローバルな Salesforce ファミリーの一員として、私たちは、あなたが最高の気分で最高の仕事ができる福利厚生を提供できることを誇りに思っています。健康に重きを置いたさまざまな福利厚生、リソース、専門家によるガイダンスを利用することにより、健全な心身のもとで活躍できます。
- 休息、心身の充電、ボランティアのための休暇
- 充実した医療保険
- 健康、家族計画などのための総合的なプログラム
インクルーシブな環境づくり
Slack では、多様な人材を採用し、面接プロセスや入社後も敬意を持って対応しサポートしていくことを心がけています。私たちは、多様性を受け入れ、誰もが平等に活躍する機会を得られる環境づくりに努めています。このような価値観を育むために、いくつかのプログラムやイニシアチブを提供しています。
多様性、エンゲージメント、帰属意識
多様性・エンゲージメント・帰属意識（DEB）プログラムは、すべての従業員の可能性を引き出すため、教育・内省・機会・成長に重点を置いたインクルーシブなコミュニティに投資するプログラムです。
Rising Tides
Rising Tides は、Slack において優れた実績やリーダーとしての成長を示している、能力に恵まれた多様な人たちの中からこれまでこのサポートを利用できなかった人を対象とした、6 ヶ月の資金提供プログラムです。プログラムの参加者はキャリア開発のためのトレーニング、経営幹部によるコーチング、および Slack 幹部チームメンバーとの 1 対 1 の資金援助を受けることができ、仲間と支え合うコミュニティの育成に重点が置かれています。
従業員リソースグループ
従業員リソースグループ（ERG）は、共通の特徴や人生経験を持つ従業員のグループを支援・促進・奨励するものです。
提携
元受刑者のための見習いプログラムである The Next Chapter との提携のようなパートナーシップの取り組みは、DEB に対する Slack の努力を印づけるものです。The Next Chapter は The Last Mile とともに社会復帰者へのトレーニングを提供し、Slack のエンジニアリングチームに雇用しています。
求人情報
Slack で募集中の職種を確認してください。勤務場所は完全にリモート、オフィス、またはリモートとオフィスの両方とさまざまです。
応募に際し、全て英語での提出をお願いしています。
Director, Product Management - Slack
Senior Director, Product Management
Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Lead Solution Engineer - Slack
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI
Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure
Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure
Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack
Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration
Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack
Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure
Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack
Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network
Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack
Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack
Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack
Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile
Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform
Senior Content Designer - Slack
このオフィスまたはチームに関する募集中のポジションはありません。今後も定期的にチェック！すべて表示