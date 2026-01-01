Work with us
Explore remote-friendly, flexible opportunities and join our mission to make work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive.
Slack is where the future works
Every day, we refine, iterate and explore how to make work better for everyone. Join us in creating a better future of work that’s more connected, inclusive and flexible:
Connected
We come together wherever we are – across time zones, regions, offices and screens.
Inclusive
Our teams reflect the rich diversity of our world, with equitable access to opportunity for everyone.
Flexible
We believe in your freedom to work when and how you work best, to help us all thrive.
Our core values
These are some of the values that we live by as a company. We work by them, too. We’re building a platform and products that we believe in, knowing that there is real value to be gained from helping people to simplify whatever it is that they do and bring more of themselves to their work, wherever they are.
- Empathy
- Courtesy
- Thriving
- Craftsmanship
- Playfulness
- Solidarity
Working and thriving
As part of the global Salesforce family, we’re proud to offer benefits that help you to feel and do your best. Access a range of benefits, resources and expert guidance to help you to prioritise your well-being, so you can thrive with a healthy body and mind.
- Time off to rest, recharge and volunteer
- Exceptional healthcare coverage
- Holistic programmes for well-being, family planning and more
Creating an inclusive environment
We’re dedicated to hiring diverse talent and ensuring that we treat you with respect and support throughout the interview process and once you join Slack. We embrace diversity and strive to create conditions that provide everyone with an equal opportunity to thrive. We offer several programmes and initiatives to foster these values.
Diversity, engagement and belonging
The Diversity, engagement and belonging (DEB) programme unlocks the potential of all employees by investing in an inclusive community centred on education, introspection, opportunity and growth.
Rising Tides
Rising Tides is a six-month sponsorship programme for a talented and diverse group of high performers and emerging leaders at Slack who have historically lacked access to this support. Programme participants receive career development training, executive coaching and one-to-one sponsorship from a Slack executive team member, with a focus on building a supportive community of peers.
Employee resource groups
Employee resource groups (ERGs) support, promote and celebrate groups of employees who have come together around shared characteristics or life experiences.
Partnerships
Partnership initiatives, like our collaboration with The Next Chapter, an apprenticeship programme for formerly incarcerated individuals, underscore Slack’s commitment to DEB. Together with The Last Mile, The Next Chapter trains and hires returning citizens for Slack’s engineering teams.
Career opportunities
Explore our open roles for working totally remotely, from the office or somewhere in between.
Please submit your application in English.
- All locations
- All departments
- All job types
Director, Product Management - Slack
2 locations
Director, Product Management - Slack
2 locations
Senior Director, Product Management
2 locations
Senior Director, Product Management
2 locations
Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack
California - San Francisco
Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack
California - San Francisco
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Ireland - Dublin
Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets
Ireland - Dublin
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Ireland - Dublin
SMB Account Executive - German Speaker
Ireland - Dublin
Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI
California - San Francisco
Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI
California - San Francisco
Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure
2 locations
Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure
2 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure
3 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure
3 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
New York - New York
Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
New York - New York
Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack
Ireland - Dublin
Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack
Ireland - Dublin
Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration
4 locations
Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration
4 locations
Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack
2 locations
Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack
2 locations
Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure
6 locations
Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure
6 locations
Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack
3 locations
Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack
3 locations
Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network
3 locations
Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network
3 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack
4 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
5 locations
Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)
5 locations
Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack
California - San Francisco
Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack
California - San Francisco
Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile
5 locations
Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile
5 locations
Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform
4 locations
Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform
4 locations
Senior Content Designer - Slack
California - San Francisco
Senior Content Designer - Slack
California - San Francisco
There are no open positions for this specific location or team. Check here again soon!See all