Explore remote-friendly, flexible opportunities and join our mission to make work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive.


Slack is where the future works

Every day, we refine, iterate and explore how to make work better for everyone. Join us in creating a better future of work that’s more connected, inclusive and flexible:

Connected

We come together wherever we are – across time zones, regions, offices and screens.

Inclusive

Our teams reflect the rich diversity of our world, with equitable access to opportunity for everyone.

Flexible

We believe in your freedom to work when and how you work best, to help us all thrive.

Our core values

These are some of the values that we live by as a company. We work by them, too. We’re building a platform and products that we believe in, knowing that there is real value to be gained from helping people to simplify whatever it is that they do and bring more of themselves to their work, wherever they are.

  • Empathy emoji  Empathy
  • Courtesy emoji  Courtesy
  • Thriving emoji  Thriving
  • Craftsmanship emoji  Craftsmanship
  • Playfulness emoji  Playfulness
  • Solidarity emoji  Solidarity
Working and thriving

As part of the global Salesforce family, we’re proud to offer benefits that help you to feel and do your best. Access a range of benefits, resources and expert guidance to help you to prioritise your well-being, so you can thrive with a healthy body and mind.

  • Time off to rest, recharge and volunteer
  • Exceptional healthcare coverage
  • Holistic programmes for well-being, family planning and more

Creating an inclusive environment

We’re dedicated to hiring diverse talent and ensuring that we treat you with respect and support throughout the interview process and once you join Slack. We embrace diversity and strive to create conditions that provide everyone with an equal opportunity to thrive. We offer several programmes and initiatives to foster these values.

Diversity, engagement and belonging

The Diversity, engagement and belonging (DEB) programme unlocks the potential of all employees by investing in an inclusive community centred on education, introspection, opportunity and growth.

Rising Tides

Rising Tides is a six-month sponsorship programme for a talented and diverse group of high performers and emerging leaders at Slack who have historically lacked access to this support. Programme participants receive career development training, executive coaching and one-to-one sponsorship from a Slack executive team member, with a focus on building a supportive community of peers.

Employee resource groups

Employee resource groups (ERGs) support, promote and celebrate groups of employees who have come together around shared characteristics or life experiences.

Partnerships

Partnership initiatives, like our collaboration with The Next Chapter, an apprenticeship programme for formerly incarcerated individuals, underscore Slack’s commitment to DEB. Together with The Last Mile, The Next Chapter trains and hires returning citizens for Slack’s engineering teams.

Career opportunities

Explore our open roles for working totally remotely, from the office or somewhere in between.

22Open positions
Product

Director, Product Management - Slack

2 locations

Senior Director, Product Management

2 locations

Senior Product Experience Engineer, Slack

California - San Francisco

Sales

Business Development Representative - German Speaking Markets

Ireland - Dublin

SMB Account Executive - German Speaker

Ireland - Dublin

Staff Developer Advocate, Applied AI

California - San Francisco

Software Engineering

Principal Engineer, Compute Infrastructure

2 locations

Senior Software Engineer, Database Infrastructure

3 locations

Senior Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)

New York - New York

Senior Software Engineer, Network Service Mesh - Slack

Ireland - Dublin

Senior Software Engineer, Orchestration

4 locations

Software Engineering, Frontend (Lead, Staff) - Slack

2 locations

Software Engineering LMTS, Compute Infrastructure

6 locations

Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Search) - Slack

3 locations

Staff/Senior Software Engineer, Cloud Network

3 locations

Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Product) - Slack

4 locations

Staff Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure - Slack

4 locations

Staff Software Engineer, Distributed Data Services (Slack)

5 locations

Staff Software Engineer, iOS Developer Experience - Slack

California - San Francisco

Staff Software Engineer, iOS - Search and AI Mobile

5 locations

User Experience

Lead Product Designer, Slack Platform

4 locations

Senior Content Designer - Slack

California - San Francisco

