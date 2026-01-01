Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps that are integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs or Jira.Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so that no one sees things that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.