Meet the all-new Slackbot, intelligently redesigned.
We’ve given Slackbot a makeover as your personal AI agent for work that knows you and your team inside and out. It adapts to your style, finds what you need and helps to get work done faster.
Trusted by the most innovative companies
Hi, I’m Slackbot. 👋
I’m your personal AI agent for work directly here in Slack! Unlike generic chatbots you might’ve encountered elsewhere, I understand the context of your entire workspace – all your permissioned conversations, files and projects.
I use that knowledge to help you stay organised, find everything you need super quickly and create content that sounds the way you do. Pretty cool, right?
Ask me anything!
I’ll handle the next steps.
Value Pillars
directly where you work.
I know your work and keep it secure.
I understand your role and the structure of your workspace, only surfacing information that you’re permitted to access. Your interactions remain private to you and aren’t visible to anyone else. Your data is never used to train large language models, and requests are handled in accordance with Slack’s security practices and compliance standards.
Slackbot helps MrBeast to create viral videos.
The world’s most innovative companies use Slackbot.
‘Our teams use Slackbot for everything from quick analytics to creating canvases. Using the summary feature alone likely saves 15 to 20 minutes per use, preventing dropped balls.’
‘Slackbot is saving me, at bare minimum, 90 minutes a day. I ask it to create a canvas for a meeting tomorrow, and in 17 seconds it’s better than I could ever do. It tells me next steps, saving time and money.’
‘Instead of switching between multiple applications and windows and losing my train of thought, I can ask Slackbot questions, have it conduct research and create content without ever leaving Slack/the place where I am working all day. It's transformed how efficiently I move through my day – no context switching, no friction.’
‘Because so much of our work happens in Slack, Slackbot already understands our world. I don’t have to write a long brief to get it up to speed on what we’ve been working on or how the team operates; it just gets the context from day one.’
Frequently asked questions
Slackbot isn’t just another standalone agent – it works where your teams already collaborate. Because it lives directly inside Slack, it can use your organisation’s shared history, files and conversations to provide relevant, high-quality answers without switching apps or losing context. Slackbot brings AI into the natural flow of work so teams can get value instantly.
Slackbot can summarise files and threads, surface insights, draft content and answer questions based on information that you already have access to in Slack. It’s designed to help with everyday workflows: catching up on projects, preparing briefs or proposals, extracting next steps from long discussions and translating dense documents into clear points.
Slackbot understands the structure of your workspace – channels, teams, roles and the type of work that you do. Its responses are personalised to your context, your tone and the information that you have permission to see. This ensures that answers feel tailored, relevant and immediately actionable.
Slackbot runs entirely within Slack’s trusted boundary and follows the same security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Slack itself. It respects your organisation’s permissions and access controls, meaning it will only surface information that you are already allowed to view.
No. Customer data is never used to train large language models. LLM providers do not have access to customer data and the models are run within Slack’s virtual private cloud infrastructure, ensuring that your data stays within Slack’s secure environment.
Slackbot can only access and reference information that you already have permission to see, such as channels you’re in, messages you can read and files you can open. It cannot see private conversations, files or channels that you do not have access to.
Yes. Slackbot can be used anywhere Slack is available. It also respects your Slack language settings and can generate responses in the language that you use in Slack.
