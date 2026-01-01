Make teamwork more productive
|Productivity and collaboration
Message and file history
Search across people, channels and files to find context and get new team members up to speed faster.
|90-day limit
Channels
Channels bring order and clarity to work – create them for every project, topic or team.
Search
With your organisation’s messages searchable, the answers you need are only a quick query away.
Audio and video clips
Share audio ideas or screen recordings with clips – all without leaving Slack.
Slack Connect
Collaborate securely with vendors, customers and partners using Slack Connect.
|1:1 only
Huddles
Work together in real time through audio and video meetings (including screen sharing) using Slack huddles.
|1:1 only
Canvases
Create content like text, files, images and videos directly in a Slack canvas.
Lists
Collaboratively manage projects and organise tasks in Slack lists.
Customisable sections
Keep projects and teams organised. Group channels and conversations into custom sidebar sections.
Templates
Access ready-to-use templates with automation. On Enterprise+, publish custom templates for your company.
|User-created
|User-created
|Admin-created
|AI-powered work
Thread and channel summaries
Catch up on channels and threads in just a click.
Huddles notes
Get meeting summaries with transcripts, key takeaways and action items.
AI assistant apps
Embed third-party agents and modern AI apps to work alongside you in Slack.
Daily recaps
Get a daily digest of what’s happening across all of your teams and projects.
File summaries
Catch up on documents quickly with AI-powered summaries of shared files.
AI language translations
Translate messages and get Slack AI results in your preferred language.
AI workflow generation
Build workflows from a single prompt with the power of Slack AI and Workflow Builder.
AI steps in Workflow Builder
Enhance workflows with AI-powered steps like channel summaries for daily or weekly recaps.
AI message explanations
Instantly understand acronyms, projects or jargon with clear explanations drawn from your team’s conversations.
AI writing assistance in canvas
AI helps create, structure and polish your content.
AI search
Get clear answers from conversations and shared files – just type a question in your search bar. AI will handle the rest.
Enterprise search
Search across connected apps, databases and systems with enterprise search.
|Automation tools
Integrations with other apps
Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack App Directory – from Salesforce, Jira, Google Drive, ChatGPT and more.
|10
Deploy apps to Slack infrastructure
Deploy custom functions run on Slack’s secure infrastructure at no extra cost.
Workflow Builder
Automate routine tasks and processes directly in Slack, no coding required.
Custom workflow steps
Custom workflow steps let developers bring org-specific systems into workflows with Slack APIs.
Conditional branching in Workflow Builder
Create workflows with conditional logic in Slack, no coding required.
|Security
Data encryption at rest and in transit
By default, Slack encrypts data at rest and in transit as part of our security controls.
Two-factor authentication
Add extra security so that you never have to worry about your password being compromised.
Session duration
Require members to sign back in when they close Slack, or after a set time.
Native device management
Enforce policies like blocking jailbroken devices or file downloads on mobile and desktop.
Access logs
Access logs track sign-ins, dates, devices and IPs to detect suspicious activity.
Single sign-on (SSO)
Sign in with your IDP of choice. Supports 12 SSO options including Okta, Google and Azure.
|OAuth with Google
|SAML-based
|Supports multi-SAML
Slack Enterprise Key Management
Slack EKM secures sensitive data with your own encryption keys and AWS KMS activity logs.
|Add-on
Integration with Enterprise Mobility Management
Control mobile data with Enterprise Mobility Management like VMware AirWatch or Ivanti MobileIron.
Anomaly event response
Defend against risks by automatically ending user sessions on anomalous events.
|Compliance
Data retention policies
Free Slack deletes data after one year. Paid subscriptions keep it for life by default, with adjustable settings.
|Up to one year
Data residency
For global teams, choose the region where certain types of data at rest will be stored.
Data exports for all messages
Workspace owners and admins can export data all workspace data, including private channels and direct messages.
Data exports for all messages from a single user
Workspace owners and admins can export data from all conversations that a single user has joined.
Native data loss prevention
Scan external messages and files to prevent data loss or leaks.
Information barriers
Create info barriers between IDP groups to block certain DMs or huddles, avoiding conflicts of interest.
Legal holds
Place a legal hold on members to preserve their Slack data regardless of edits, deletes or retention.
Discovery API
Use approved third-party apps to export or act on messages and files from Slack.
Audit logs
Audit logs track changes and usage. View in Slack, export CSV or use the Audit Logs API.
Support for HIPAA compliance
Slack can be configured to support protected health information (PHI) in files and message content.
|Administration
Workspaces
Like a virtual office, a workspace is where work happens: all your channels, DMs and tools live here.
|1
|1
|1
|Unlimited
Manage channel posting permissions
Control who can post or @mention everyone in channels. This keeps large announcement channels distraction-free.
|Limited to #general channel only
|Limited to #general channel only
|Posting permissions in any channel
|Posting permissions in any channel
Admin analytics dashboard
Analytics dashboard shows how your org uses Slack. Sort data to understand messages, channels and members.
SCIM user management
Slack supports member provisioning with SCIM. Use a connector app and supported identity provider.
|Supports guests
Admin analytics API
Retrieve analytics data for a given date as a compressed JSON file.
Message activity analytics
Owners, admins or members can view message activity to measure impact of communications.
Custom user groups
Simplify team-wide comms by adding multiple people to a single user group @mention.
Domain claiming
Slack can help companies claim multiple web domains.
Customised terms of service
Org owners and admins can set custom rules for joining and using their Slack org.
Granular roles
Assign system roles to members or IDP groups. Choose if they manage admin tasks org-wide or by workspace.
Manage flagged content
Enterprise+ members can flag messages for review. Owners and admins can act and view flag history.
|Support
Access to customer support
We’re here to help you get the most out of Slack, with support for your team every step of the way.
|24/7 support
|24/7 support with four-hour first response time
|24/7 priority with four-hour first response time
Leading the way in enterprise security
- Data encryption in transit and at rest
- Comprehensive compliance and assurance programmes
- Audit logs, data loss prevention, single sign-on and much more
Frequently asked questions
Slack AI runs on Slack’s trusted infrastructure, and upholds the security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from Slack itself. Slack does not share customer data with large language model (LLM) providers and does not use customer data to train LLMs. Visit our Help Centre for more details.
Our large language models are hosted directly within Slack’s AWS virtual private cloud, ensuring that your data remains in-house.
You can use a credit card to pay for any subscription. If you choose to pay annually, you may be eligible to be invoiced and pay by ACH or bank transfer. Visit our Help Centre for more details, or contact us to start the process.
If you choose to pay by credit card, you’ll see the first credit card charge from Slack on the day that you purchase a paid subscription. Here are some other times when you’ll see charges:
- On your monthly renewal date if you pay monthly.
- On your annual renewal date if you pay annually.
- On the last day of the month if you pay annually and there’s an outstanding balance for adding new members.
You can change billing cycles or switch to invoicing at any time. Learn more about managing billing details here.
At Slack, we believe that you should only be billed for what you use. Members who take an action in Slack at any time within a 28-day period will be considered active for billing purposes. If someone that you’ve already paid for becomes inactive, we’ll add a prorated credit to your account for the unused time.
You’ll be charged a prorated amount for new team members for the remainder of the current billing period. For a detailed overview of our billing model and how your subscription term affects when you will be billed, visit the Help Centre.
We do! Slack wants to support people doing good in the world, which is why we offer special discount pricing for qualified charities and educational institutions.
Get more information on billing at Slack.
