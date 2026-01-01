The key to Slack success is channels. By creating a channel for all your projects, teams, offices, departments – everything related to work – you create a space for every conversation to happen. And because channels are easy to join and create, Slack can adapt to meet changing needs. If someone new joins a project, you can simply add them to the channel and they can scroll up to read through old conversations. When it’s time to start something new, create a new channel and invite the right people.

To learn more, read up on how to collaborate effectively in channels.