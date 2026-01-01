Work smarter, get to market faster
Bring everyone together with the people, partners and tools that they need in Slack.
Optimise marketing performance with centralised workflows
- Partner more closely with your sales team in Slack to align on KPIs and get feedback on marketing initiatives.
- Take action on data and insights from Salesforce Marketing Cloud and your other apps – without leaving Slack.
- Jump on hot leads faster with close collaboration between teams to qualify and convert prospects.
‘Slack makes it easy to integrate tools and leverage other apps that we use on a daily basis – it brings everything together in one central place.’
Reinventing work in marketing
The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Marketing Teams
The Slack handbook for marketing teams
How to keep your marketing teams aligned with Slack and Smartsheet
Move work forwards with streamlined collaboration
- Work together easily in Slack to brainstorm ideas, organise timelines and execute campaigns.
- Stay in sync with external partners and agencies. With Slack Connect, everyone’s just a message away.
- Celebrate team wins, foster transparency and retain top talent by adopting channels.
‘Slack has added rocket fuel to our capabilities, speeding up decision-making so that we could respond to market needs faster.’
Boost customer engagement by quickly responding to data and trends
- Infuse the latest competitive intel and trends into your marketing strategy with dedicated channels for sharing industry news and insights.
- Swarm PR and social media incidents in real time, coordinating responses in channel or talking through solutions with Slack huddles.
- Use Slack Connect to engage with customers, bringing their voices into everything that you do.
90%
of marketers agree that Slack helps to improve information sharing across the company1
Successful campaigns start here.
Give your team (and your campaigns) a serious head start with pre-made templates for all things marketing.
Over 2,600 integrations and counting
Slack connects with all your favourite tools, such as Salesforce, Asana, Smartsheet and more.
Stories about Slack for marketing
Business is blooming for 1-800-Flowers.com
Slack helps Cole Haan bring new footwear to market faster
How Slack helps Hearst deliver clickable content in the digital age
Dow Jones levels up cross-functional collaboration with Slack
Frequently asked questions
Excellent question. Slack is a new way for your entire company to communicate. It replaces email with something faster, better organised and more secure. Instead of one-off email chains, all your communication is organised into channels that are easy to create, join and search. When there’s a channel for everything that’s happening at your company, everyone knows exactly where to go to get work done.
For more on the topic, we recommend taking a look at our Resources Library.
The key to Slack success is channels. By creating a channel for all your projects, teams, offices, departments – everything related to work – you create a space for every conversation to happen. And because channels are easy to join and create, Slack can adapt to meet changing needs. If someone new joins a project, you can simply add them to the channel and they can scroll up to read through old conversations. When it’s time to start something new, create a new channel and invite the right people.
To learn more, read up on how to collaborate effectively in channels.
Yes. You can securely discuss confidential information in Slack. Slack offers multiple ways to ensure that your information, conversations and files stay safe. Slack delivers enterprise-grade security at every layer, adhering to multiple compliance certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001 and more. Slack is GDPR-compliant and can be configured for HIPAA and FINRA compliance. It is FedRAMP Moderate authorised.
In addition, Slack offers many security features – such as Enterprise Key Management – that give admins control over the fine detail of data encryption. You can also integrate your own security tools with Slack to receive an instant notification if a threat is detected. Learn more about Slack’s comprehensive security programme here.
Yes! Unlike email, Slack is not susceptible to spam or phishing, which causes 90% of data breaches. Your Slack handle cannot be sold to advertisers or put on a mailing list. You will only ever receive Slack messages from other people inside your organisation, or from trusted partners using Slack Connect. You may get notifications from apps integrated with your workspace, such as Asana, Google Docs or Jira.
Slack offers enterprise-grade data protection and privacy. Granular controls allow admins to customise security for each user, so that no one sees things that they shouldn’t. Learn more about how Slack can securely replace email inside your company.
Slack Connect is a more secure and productive way for organisations to communicate with one another. It lets you move all the conversations with your external partners, clients, vendors and others into Slack, replacing email and fostering collaboration. Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards, such as Enterprise Key Management, extend to Slack Connect. Learn more about Slack Connect here.