Accessibility in Slack

A pleasant Slack experience is a ‘need to have’, not a ‘nice to have’. That’s why we’re making sure that everyone can use Slack, in whatever ways fit them best.

Keyboard accessibility

A little tap can do a lot of things

Keyboard shortcuts for accessibilityUsing Slack with a screen readerCommands for navigating Slack faster
    Animation preferences

    Customise how GIFs and emoji animate in Slack

    Set image and emoji movement settings Add or remove emoji reactionsManage permissions for customised emoji
      Visual controls

      Choose your zoom level, contrast setting and more.

      Using dark mode in SlackChange message display settingsAdjust your zoom level

        Learn how we build and design for accessibility at Slack

        Illustration of blocks of shapes stacked on top of one another.
        Resource

        Inclusive and accessible communication at Slack

        Illustration of video screens with people interacting.
        Help Centre

        Why inclusive design is essential to building a better product

        Image of a broken vase.
        Blog

        How to fail at accessibility for engineers

        Illustration of a women working on a computer.
        Read story

        What one neurodiverse team can teach everyone about workspace inclusion

