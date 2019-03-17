Stylised clipboards and pens suspended over a colourful desk and backdrop.

Stay on track with task management in Slack

By managing tasks and priorities in Slack, you can keep everyone in the loop and move projects forward, one to-do at a time.

Learn how to use Slack for task management:

Integrations

A few of the best task management apps for Slack

Slack integrates with all sorts of task management apps – from ones you already use to new apps that can help your team stay focused. These apps can send important reminders, up-to-date notifications and more into Slack, or allow you to create new tasks from where you’re already collaborating with your team.

A sample conversation discussing marketing website traffic in Slack
feat-product-page
Geeta Joshi10:15Has anyone else noticed that the details pane is slow to load?
Karandeep Singh10:17It’s not just you, I noticed it earlier, too.
Geeta Joshi10:17Got some free time to look into it?
👍1
AsanaAPP10:19Geeta Joshi assigned a task to
Karandeep Singh | Due 17 March 2019
Has anyone else noticed that the details pane is slow to load?
View task in Asana More actions…
Message #feat-product-page
Suggested integrations for task management:
TaskqueKyberWorkastWunderlistTrelloAirtableSmartsheetMeistertask
See all task management integrations

ORGANISATION

Team communication in one place

Work in Slack happens in collaborative spaces called channels. Conversations and files related to your tasks stay organised in the appropriate channel for that project or initiative, allowing you to focus on specific tasks and manage your time as needed.

A sample conversation discussing updated tasks
feat-checkout
Faisal Hasan09:17I have a few more tasks to finish off today and then we’ll be ready for tomorrow’s test release.
👍2
Geeta Joshi09:29Same. There was a slight change in the Thank You page design file. Can someone make sure it gets updated?
Fathima Parveen09:30Already on it! Should be done in a few minutes.
🙌1
WrikeAPP09:45[Completed] Update thank-you page design
Task completed
Message #feat-checkout
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for task organisation:
  • proj-campaign-q4-2019

    Fast-moving projects stay on track with daily check-ins about tasks in progress.

  • feat-checkout

    Large teams are kept in the loop by reliable central channels for long-term projects such as product features.

Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for task organisation:
  • proj-campaign-q4-2019

    Fast-moving projects stay on track with daily check-ins about tasks in progress.

  • feat-checkout

    Large teams are kept in the loop by reliable central channels for long-term projects such as product features.

Visibility

Team communication in one place

Work in Slack happens in collaborative spaces called channels. Conversations and files related to your tasks stay organised in the appropriate channel for that project or initiative, allowing you to focus on specific tasks and manage your time as needed.

A sample conversation discussing front end engineering tasks
team-front-end
Rahul Khanna10:00Today I’m working on:
> CSS cleanup tasks
> Basket bugs
I’m blocked on:
> Winter Sale page updates (need final copy)
🔴1
Faisal Hasan10:02I’m on #feat-checkout tasks all day today.
👍1
Fathima Parveen10:03Me too. Postponing tasks for #proj-promo-codes-19 so we can get things polished for tomorrow’s release.
👍1
Message #team-front-end
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for task organisation:
  • proj-campaign-q4-2019

    Fast-moving projects stay on track with daily check-ins about tasks in progress.

  • feat-checkout

    Large teams are kept in the loop by reliable central channels for long-term projects such as product features.

Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for incidents:
  • proj-campaign-q4-2019

    Fast-moving projects stay on track with daily check-ins about tasks in progress.

  • feat-checkout

    Large teams are kept in the loop by reliable central channels for long-term projects such as product features.

Prioritisation

Bring balance to delegation and deadlines

Collaboration in Slack happens in real time – you can find support or delegate tasks in the flow of conversation. And when those conversations happen in channels, you can prioritise your efforts on just the tasks and work that need your attention.

A sample conversation discussing how to action on an issue
triage-checkout
Kriti Sanyal16:30I’m getting a lot of tickets about two different issues that might be related:
1. “Edit basket” button not working for some.
2. Basket not showing correct items on checkout screen.
Geeta Joshi16:31Agreed, @Gagan Anand. Thanks for stepping in. Anyone available to look into the first issue? Or help Steve if needed?
1
Karandeep Singh16:34I can help now. Let me know if you need anything on that @Gagan Anand
Message #triage-checkout
Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for task prioritisation:
  • triage-ios

    Integrations such as Asana help you create and assign tasks from messages in Slack, perfect for incident management channels.

  • team-finance-weekly

    One channel for weekly planning and huddle messages gives you a platform for prioritising tasks with your team.

Suggested channels
What are channels?

Channels are where you can share files and messages with your teams. They can be created for every project, topic, department or whatever makes sense for your company.

for task prioritisation:
  • triage-ios

    Integrations such as Asana help you create and assign tasks from messages in Slack, perfect for incident management channels.

  • team-finance-weekly

    One channel for weekly planning and huddle messages gives you a platform for prioritising tasks with your team.

Frequently asked questions

You can use Slack for all your task management needs. From task reminders to specific channels for project updates to seamless team collaboration, Slack helps you to never miss a task or deadline. Go further by integrating with thousands of tools, such as Asana, Wrike, Monday.com and many more to manage every task in Slack, your productivity platform.

Here is how you can create and assign tasks in Slack:
1. Integrate with an app such as Asana, Trello or Jira.
2. Once you’ve set up the app, you can add or update tasks from any channel or direct message (DM).
3. Create and assign tasks to teammates and mark tasks as complete, without leaving your Slack workspace.

You can use Slack for all your task lists! Learn more about how to save messages for later, pin messages, integrate with task management apps and more.

Resources for task management

Tip

Create and assign tasks

Tip

Collect and respond to requests as a team

Tip

Receive creative project requests

Tip

Create and assign tasks

Tip

Collect and respond to requests as a team

Tip

Receive creative project requests