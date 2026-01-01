Make work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive.

Slack is the AI-powered platform for work, bringing all your conversations, apps and customers together in one place. Around the world, Slack is helping businesses of all sizes to grow and send productivity through the roof.

Slack was acquired by Salesforce in 2021.

  • 200K+

    paid
    customers

  • 77

    of the Fortune 100
    use Slack

  • 150+

    countries have
    daily active users in Slack

AmeritradeTargetUberOne MedicalEtsyU.S. Department of Veteran AffairsIntuitExpediaAirbnb

Building the digital-first ecosystem for work

Connect your conversations with the tools and services that you use to get the job done. With over 2,500+ apps and a robust API, the Slack platform team works with partners and developers globally to build apps and integrations that streamline your work, automate mundane tasks and bring context into your conversations in Slack.

Our partners include the world’s largest SaaS companies and 1,000+ products that are shaping the future of work.

The Slack Marketplace gives you access to thousands of apps that can extend the capabilities of your Slack team.

The Slack Fund is a venture capital fund that invests in and collaborates with entrepreneurs who are creating the next great software companies.

Who we are and how to join us

We live by our mission, and improving people’s working life starts with our own company. We’re building a platform and products we believe in – as well as a strong, diverse team of curious, creative people who want to do the best work of their lives and support each other in the process.

Careers at Slack offer all kinds of opportunities and a simpler, more pleasant, more productive working life.

Slack for Good is aiming to increase the number of historically underrepresented individuals in the technology industry.

Global offices

We work in Slack and from Salesforce offices around the world! To see all the Salesforce offices, please visit Salesforce.com.

News from Slack

For more company news, please visit our Newsroom

Blog

Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available

Image of Slack UX integrating with Salesforce’s CRM
Blog

Reimagine CRM in Slack: Where customer data is conversational

Hero image for blog post announcing the latest Slack innovations at Dreamforce 2025
Blog

Introducing the agentic OS: How Slack is reimagining work for the AI era

Blog

Unlocking the power of conversation: How Slack’s new platform is fuelling the agentic era

Blog

Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available

Image of Slack UX integrating with Salesforce’s CRM
Blog

Reimagine CRM in Slack: Where customer data is conversational

Hero image for blog post announcing the latest Slack innovations at Dreamforce 2025
Blog

Introducing the agentic OS: How Slack is reimagining work for the AI era

Blog

Unlocking the power of conversation: How Slack’s new platform is fuelling the agentic era