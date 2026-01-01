Building the digital-first ecosystem for work

Connect your conversations with the tools and services that you use to get the job done. With over 2,500+ apps and a robust API, the Slack platform team works with partners and developers globally to build apps and integrations that streamline your work, automate mundane tasks and bring context into your conversations in Slack.

Our partners include the world’s largest SaaS companies and 1,000+ products that are shaping the future of work.

The Slack Marketplace gives you access to thousands of apps that can extend the capabilities of your Slack team.

The Slack Fund is a venture capital fund that invests in and collaborates with entrepreneurs who are creating the next great software companies.