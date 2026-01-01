Search everything. Find anything.
Say hello to enterprise search, where all your conversations, data and third-party apps are searchable from a single, AI-powered search bar.
Search Slack, and every connected app.
Enterprise search includes your company’s third-party apps, too. No context switching required.
One search to rule them all.
With enterprise search, Slack is the gateway to your company’s collective knowledge. Search across all your conversations, business tools and data – all from a single search bar in Slack.
Search it the way you say it.
No more piecing data together from multiple sources. Just ask a question, and enterprise search will pull from all your business apps to bring you the answer you need, directly in Slack.
Intelligent answers to every type of question.
Search is smarter with semantic understanding. AI-powered search knows what you mean, even if you aren’t using the right words, giving you an intelligent response every time.
Permission-aware results, personalised for you.
Slack searches employ strict guardrails, and customer data never leaves Slack’s trust boundary. AI works to better understand your tasks, goals and projects, so you get personalised results without compromising security.
‘We need a single pane of glass for all our data sources across our different systems. Enterprise search in Slack delivers exactly that. With the help of AI, we can surface all the right information directly in front of our users.’
‘Enterprise search has now become a go-to-place for me to learn about our business. I ask conversational questions, and Slack creates useful context in addition to providing credible responses to the questions I have.’
Have an agent find what you’re looking for.
With data from right across your tech stack, agents can get the full picture of your work, leveraging deeper context and smarter insights to offer better assistance.Learn more
Frequently asked questions
Enterprise search enables you to find the information you need without having to comb through multiple applications or ask your colleagues. Learn more about Slack’s approach to enterprise search.
Federated search is synonymous with enterprise search. Specifically, federated search refers to the real-time approach used to enable enterprise search in Slack. The word ‘federate’ means ‘to unite in alliance’, which describes how enterprise search tools work.
Enterprise search can help anyone in any line of business, industry or role find information. For example, sales teams using Slack can expand their search queries about a customer from just conversations in Slack, including customer data from Salesforce and content repositories like Google Drive, all from one search bar.
Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) trains based on your company’s own data, providing highly relevant and personalised results for each search. Simply ask a natural language question in the Slack search bar, and you’ll get a conversational summary informed by the most relevant results, all while respecting your access permissions to that data.
Yes. Enterprise search in Slack uses the federated method to retrieve information in real time. Each time you ask a question, the results will be provided based on your access and permissions to that data at that exact time; if your access to that data changes, the information stays secure.
Customers on the Enterprise+ subscription can use enterprise search by enabling connectors at the admin and user levels. Contact our sales team to get started.