Keep data flowing while minimizing risk with EKM
Take complete control over access to your data and visibility at every step with Slack’s key management solution.
What is Slack Enterprise Encryption Key Management?
Bring your own keys
With Slack EKM, you use your own keys – stored in Amazon’s Key Management Service (AWS KMS) – to encrypt messages and files. Administrators can revoke key access on a granular level so teams experience minimal disruption. They keep working as usual, and so does Slack.
Peace of mind for the security-conscious
Slack EKM enhances the ability of organisations to share sensitive conversations and files on Slack while still meeting security requirements.
‘Technology like Slack Enterprise Key Management is rapidly becoming a core requirement for enterprises of all sizes that need enhanced security of their collaboration environment. It becomes more important for enterprises to retain control of their encryption keys.’
Keep work flowing, securely
Your data stays protected while teams keep moving work forward.
Visibility at every step
Get detailed visibility into how your keys are being accessed: usage of your keys to encrypt and decrypt messages and files in Slack is logged in AWS CloudWatch and CloudTrail.
Revoke key access on a granular level
To address security threats, administrators can revoke access in a very targeted manner. Access to messages and files can be revoked at the organisation, workspace, channel, time-frame and file levels.
Keep collaborating in Slack
The Slack experience – from features to performance – remains the same. Teams can keep collaborating using all the Slack features that they know best, even if access to some data is revoked.
Secure enterprises collaborate on Slack
Millions of people around the world use Slack to change the way they work together.