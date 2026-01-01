Slack helps Cole Haan bring new footwear to market fasterRead story

Inspiring stories, remarkable productivity

Efficiency abounds in these success stories of teams, companies and industries shaping the future of work. They do it all with the help of Slack.

uk-intuit-home-hero
Connecting teams to support 50 million customers around the world
Read story
Technology pioneer Ocado Group facilitates intuitive remote work from its productivity platform
Read story
How fintech superstar Razorpay delivers faster customer responses with Slack
Read story
uk-intuit-home-hero
Connecting teams to support 50 million customers around the world
Read story
Technology pioneer Ocado Group facilitates intuitive remote work from its productivity platform
Read story
How fintech superstar Razorpay delivers faster customer responses with Slack
Read story

Browse even more stories

Filter by
0
We’re having a bit of trouble finding a story that precise. Let’s give it another go, this time with fewer filters.

Vercel Builds the AI-Native Future with Slack as Its Agentic OS for Work

How reMarkable Uses Slack and Salesforce to Scale Smarter, Stay Focused, and Serve Millions

Slalom Taps into Unprecedented Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

To Push the Boundaries of AI, Writer Moves at the Speed of Innovation with Slack

From Order to Office: ezCater Seamlessly Serves Millions by Tapping into Slack and Agentforce

With Slack, MIMIT Health delivers care at the speed of life

How Fifty builds, bills, and tracks campaigns from Slack

PEGASUS boosts revenue by 1900% with Slack Sales Elevate and Salesforce

Slack-Customer-Shopify-hero

E-commerce platform deploys super bot to enable fuss-free purchases

How Plative doubled its upsell opportunity volume with Slack AI

AlphaSights hero

Driving client service excellence: Slack powers AlphaSights’ success

Personio is making onboarding smooth, motivating and fun with Slack

Investing in teamwork pays off

  • 338%

    return on investment1

  • $2.1 USD

    million in productivity savings1

  • 85%

    say that Slack has improved communication2

  • 47%

    feel more productive2

1 Weighted average. Based on 2,707 survey responses from weekly Slack users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada with a ± 2% margin of error at 95% CI (December 2021).
2 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.

Get Slack for your team

Talk to salesGet started