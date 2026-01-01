Inspiring stories, remarkable productivity
Efficiency abounds in these success stories of teams, companies and industries shaping the future of work. They do it all with the help of Slack.
Browse even more stories
- Industry
- Department
- Business size
- Region
Vercel Builds the AI-Native Future with Slack as Its Agentic OS for Work
How reMarkable Uses Slack and Salesforce to Scale Smarter, Stay Focused, and Serve Millions
Slalom Taps into Unprecedented Productivity with Agentforce in Slack
To Push the Boundaries of AI, Writer Moves at the Speed of Innovation with Slack
From Order to Office: ezCater Seamlessly Serves Millions by Tapping into Slack and Agentforce
With Slack, MIMIT Health delivers care at the speed of life
How Fifty builds, bills, and tracks campaigns from Slack
PEGASUS boosts revenue by 1900% with Slack Sales Elevate and Salesforce
E-commerce platform deploys super bot to enable fuss-free purchases
How Plative doubled its upsell opportunity volume with Slack AI
Driving client service excellence: Slack powers AlphaSights’ success
Personio is making onboarding smooth, motivating and fun with Slack
Investing in teamwork pays off
338%
return on investment1
$2.1 USD
million in productivity savings1
85%
say that Slack has improved communication2
47%
feel more productive2
2 All values are reported in risk-adjusted, three-year present value. ‘The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams’, Forrester, 2020.