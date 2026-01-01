PEGASUS boosts revenue by 1900% with Slack Sales Elevate and Salesforce

Entering the digital age with Slack and Salesforce

PEGASUS is now a fast-growing leader in agricultural machinery manufacturing in Thailand, but the journey wasn’t always easy.

As a subsidiary of K. W. Metal Work PLC, a listed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier for major machinery companies, PEGASUS was launched to capture a larger market share under its own brand.

In the early days, the team relied on manual processes – but without the data to understand customer needs, PEGASUS’ sales strategy was missing direction and precision.

Recognising the need for change, Ukrit Vanagosoom, Deputy Managing Director, K. W. Metal Work PLC, led the search for a solution. In 2022, after careful research, K. W. Metal Work PLC chose Salesforce to support PEGASUS’ digital transformation. The results were immediate. Since moving its sales operations to Salesforce, PEGASUS has increased its revenue by an incredible 1900%.

Building on this success, Vanagosoom implemented Slack and Slack Sales Elevate in July 2024. In just two weeks, the team had already mastered the platform.

'I expected the transition to be difficult because of long-standing habits. But the team’s response was, ‘We should have done this a long time ago!’' says Vanagasoom.

Anticipating customer needs and exceeding revenue expectations

Previously, the sales team made regular monthly trips to customers, spending considerable time and effort on travel and pitching, only to find that many customers weren’t prepared to buy.

In an attempt to drive sales, Vanagosoom first expanded the team. While revenue grew, the company’s net profit remained very low – 'only around zero point something percent', he recalls. Realising PEGASUS needed data to understand its customers, Vanagosoom turned to Salesforce Sales Cloud.

'Data was everywhere, but we had no way of collecting and analysing it', he explains. 'Now, with Sales Cloud, we know exactly when customers are ready to buy, and we can anticipate their needs and plan ahead'.

This yielded incredible results. With Sales Cloud, PEGASUS’s revenue skyrocketed from £100,000 to £2 million. And with the team now working more efficiently than ever on Slack, PEGASUS is projecting to hit £3 million this year.

Achieving a 0% customer loss rate with Slack Sales Elevate

Energised by the success of Sales Cloud, PEGASUS adopted Slack, and shortly after, Slack Sales Elevate, to integrate its platform for work with its sales data from Sales Cloud. This centralised all information and processes into one place, giving the team real-time visibility into the sales pipeline.

'With Slack Sales Elevate, I can track deal status, due date or progress at every step – all from my mobile phone. Everything I need is at my fingertips, and my team is amazed at how quickly I respond to solve issues', says Vanagosoom.

This newfound visibility allowed the team to make quick adjustments to secure the right deals and close them more effectively, reducing customer loss from 3% to 0%.

'Having Slack Sales Elevate is like having X-ray vision; I can see everything in the sales pipeline – what’s missing, and what still needs to be done', says Vanagosoom.

PEGASUS accelerates growth and productivity with Slack and Salesforce 💻 Slack Sales Elevate centralises sales data and processes, giving sellers real-time visibility into deals and customer needs – all in Slack.

📊 Sales Cloud unlocks a data-driven approach, helping PEGASUS anticipate customer buying patterns and drive revenue growth by 1900%.

🚀 Streamlined workflows allow PEGASUS to operate with a smaller, more efficient sales team. With Slack and Sales Elevate, the team can complete tasks faster, reduce approval times and boost overall productivity.

Maximising productivity with Slack and Salesforce

Despite its small size, the sales team at PEGASUS is more efficient than ever. With Sales Cloud, Vanagosoom streamlined the team from 5 to 2 people – yet the sales team now generates 30% of the company’s total revenue, up from just 1% before.

'We may only have one person to do 10 tasks, but with Slack and Salesforce, that one person can handle 20 or 30 tasks with less effort', says Vanagosoom.

Even Vanagosoom’s own day-to-day responsibilities have become more efficient. Previously, he spent 30 minutes per day on calls to his manager. Now, with Slack, he’s freed up that time to focus on strategy, forecasting and other critical areas of the business.

Uniting the team on Slack

Before Slack and Salesforce, PEGASUS struggled with fragmented communication on platforms like email and Line.

As Vanagosoom recalls: 'Before Slack, most problems stemmed from miscommunication. People were constantly running back and forth between floors, relaying incomplete information'.

Now, with Slack, communication is clear, concise and immediate. Time spent waiting for approvals has also drastically reduced, from half a day to just 5–10 minutes, allowing the team to stay agile and efficient.

This integrated approach has transformed how Vanagosoom leads the company. With the greater visibility and holistic view afforded by Slack and Sales Elevate, he feels better informed to make strategic decisions that drive the company forward.

'With Slack and Sales Elevate, I feel fully connected to every part of the company. I’m immersed in both the day-to-day and the bigger picture', says Vanagosoom.