Slack work objects

Stay current without switching between platforms.

Work objects reimagine how app data is shared in Slack. More than a simple link, you'll get rich, interactive previews inside your conversations. You and your team can edit records, mark tasks as complete and even approve requests, all in one place.

Work alongside your favourite third-party agents.

Work smarter, make decisions faster and be at your most productive with out-of-the-box or custom-built AI business apps.

    Speed up processes with Slack automation.

    Add a row to a Google Sheet or create a record in Salesforce. With plug-and-play connectors in Workflow Builder, you can create app automations that work directly in Slack – no coding necessary.

      Add ease and efficiency to your everyday.

      Small tasks are big time-wasters. Bring your apps into Slack to update file permissions, manage your calendar, approve requests and so much more with just a click.

        Build and customise apps and automations in Slack.

        Build custom solutions that meet your unique needs. With more than 550K custom apps used daily, Slack works with the tools and processes that you already use while keeping your data secure.
        Slack APIs: Build custom apps that integrate your internal tools, processes and data, creating solutions that fit your team. Workflow Builder: Turn routine processes into automated workflows, then add connectors to extend that power from Slack to all your other tools.

        Slack apps are essential to businesses around the world.

        Slack-Customer-Shopify-hero

        "The fact that Slack exists and is such an essential tool, it's really helped us with scaling and still feeling connected to one another across remote offices and remote teams."

        Lisa Madokoro, Culture Specialist
        Member of the IBM engineering team looking at a piece of hardware

        'We have what we like to call an "end-to-end delivery pipeline" that starts with source code and goes all the way through to production deployment. And now we have Slack integrated into all the key milestones in that process.'

        Thomas Lawless, Senior Software Engineer
        hearst-customer-story-hero-image

        "Given the pace of the content creation for all of our different brands, being secretive does not benefit anyone. Slack has really allowed us to encourage openness and transparency."

        Aya Kanai, Editor in Chief of Marie Claire
        splunk team mate walking in office

        "When we started bringing customers into our channels through Slack Connect our process for creating proofs-of-concept became a lot smoother and efficient. Subsequently, our success rates among customers also started to go up."

        Kevin Pura, Area Vice President of Global Sales Engineering
        Frequently asked questions

        Slack keeps your data safe with strong security built in. Everything you send‌ – such as messages and files‌ – ‌is encrypted, so only the right people can see it. Your company can even control its own encryption keys for extra protection.

        When you use AI or connect other apps to Slack, your data stays private and secure. Slack never shares your data with AI models for training. AI only works with the messages that you already have access to, and it all runs safely within Slack’s systems.

        So whether you’re using Slack’s AI features or building your own tools, you can always securely access your data.

        Slack apps connect tools and services with Slack, so you can use them without leaving your workspace. Apps make it easy to quickly find, share and act on information across your tech stack by creating one central place to stay focused and get work done. Learn more here.

        Choose from over 2,600 apps in the Slack Marketplace to support whatever work you do. And now with our partners integrating AI intelligence into their apps, plus all the benefits of Slack AI, Slack is truly the AI-powered operating system for work.

        If you use custom tools or follow processes specific to your company, you can also explore Workflow Builder to create your own workflows, or build a custom app using the Slack API.

        Slack enables all your tools to work better by letting you integrate software and custom apps directly into Slack. Here are some popular categories and examples:

        Project management: Connect Slack with project management tools such as AsanaMiroNotion and Jira to update tasks, track progress and manage projects without leaving Slack.

        Customer support: Integrate customer support apps like Salesforce Service CloudZendesk and Freshdesk to manage tickets and communicate with customers directly through Slack.

        CRM systems: Link Slack with CRM platforms such as Salesforce Sales CloudHubSpot and ZoomInfo to access customer data and receive updates on leads and deals in your Slack channels.

        File management: Enhance Slack with file management systems like BoxGoogle Drive and Dropbox for easy access and sharing of files.

        Developer tools: Connect developer tools like GitHubGitLabPagerDuty and AWS Chatbot to collaborate on code, review pull requests and track issues directly from Slack.

        These integrations help to make Slack a central hub for collaboration, communication and productivity by connecting it with the tools that teams use every day.

        To install an app, first find it in the Slack Marketplace. From an app’s page, click the ‘Add to Slack’ button. Then follow the prompts to install the app or connect your account. You’ll see the option to connect your account after clicking ‘Add to Slack’ if an app has already been installed in your workspace. You can also find and install apps from your workspace. Click on ‘Apps’ in your left-hand sidebar and explore the directory from there. For more information on managing apps smartly and securely, check out this guide.

        Managing Slack integrations is straightforward. Start by clicking on your workspace name to open the menu, then select ‘Settings & administration’, followed by ‘Manage apps’. This will take you to the Slack Marketplace, where you can browse and manage existing integrations. Here, you can add new apps by searching for them and selecting ‘Install’. For each installed app, you can configure settings and permissions, or remove the integration if no longer needed. Regularly review your integrations to make sure that they’re still useful and meet your team’s current needs, keeping your Slack workspace efficient and clutter-free.

        You can add up to three apps to workspaces on the free version of Slack. If you’re on Slack’s Pro subscription, you can install up to ten apps. If you’re on Slack’s Business+ subscription, you can install as many apps as you’d like – there’s no limit! Keep in mind that some app services require payment or a subscription to use their product before you use it in Slack.

        To explore Slack’s free and paid subscriptions, check out our pricing page.

        Use the Slack API to build an app that connects the tools and data sources that your organisation needs to run smoothly. For all the resources that you’ll need to get started and build your app, visit Slack API and join the Slack developer programme for exclusive access to beta features, tooling and resources created to help developers build and grow.

        And if you’re interested in learning from other developers, designers and product managers building on our platform, consider joining a Slack platform community group.