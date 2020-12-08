Ramp is the corporate card and spend management platform that helps companies of all sizes to accelerate growth without compromising on their finances. With our best in class user experience and direct integration with top accounting solutions, we help finance teams save 1-2 days a week tracking expenses, following up with employees, and closing their books. With Ramp, companies have real time visibility into company-wide spending, automated expense reporting, and advanced insights into ways to cut spend.
With Ramp's App for Slack ...
Manage your expenses, ask questions about your policy, keep tabs on your travel - all without leaving Slack. With our AI powered agent, do all of this and more using natural language. No shortcuts or special prompts needed.Review and approve expenses as they happen
- Receive actionable alerts for your transactions and approval requests from your team.Request what you need
- Request whatever you need for work right from Slack - cards, funds, and procurement requests.Never miss an important business update
- Receive business activity alerts for things like large transactions, monthly spending summaries, savings insights, and more.Understand what you can spend
- Ask questions about what you can spend on a team dinner, how much money is left on your WFH stipend, or if you can expense coffee.Sync Slack and Ramp comments
- Keep comments posted in Slack message threads and Ramp comment threads synced.
Please note that your company needs to have a Ramp account to use the Ramp's App for Slack. Learn more at ramp.com
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This app may use large language models to generate responses, which may be inaccurate or incomplete.
Verify important information independently, as the app’s outputs should not be relied upon as factually correct or professional advice.
Details on setting up the Ramp application can be found here: https://support.ramp.com/hc/en-us/articles/360052081394-Set-up-Ramp-s-Slack-integration-for-Admins