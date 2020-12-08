Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is retained during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Data archiving and removal policy Data is deleted according to our platform agreement and privacy policy in accordance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

Data storage policy Data is stored in Ramp's environment during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Ramp is hosted on AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.ramp.com/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, and Together

LLM retention settings Ramp’s contracts with the model providers include zero data retention terms for Ramp customer data. This ensures customer inputs are not stored or used beyond the immediate processing session. More in https://ramp.com/legal/privacy-policy.

LLM data tenancy policy Ramp maintains strict measures to segregate customer data, including controls that ensure one customer’s business data is not mixed with another’s. Customer business data is not used to train models for other customers or external purposes.