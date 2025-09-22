The ChatGPT app for Slack
brings the power of ChatGPT into Slack. Chat one-on-one with ChatGPT in a dedicated sidebar – a space for you to ask questions, brainstorm ideas, draft content and solve hard problems faster. Once connected, these chats can appear inside ChatGPT to help you easily pick up where you left off later. What you can do
- Summarize long threads into clear action items, with owners and next steps
- Write clear posts, updates, and replies fast
- Search Slack to find messages and files you have access to
- Connect Slack in ChatGPT: You can not only use ChatGPT within Slack, but also search Slack messages from inside ChatGPT, grounding ChatGPT's responses in your company’s Slack context.
This app supports both keyword and semantic search, so you can quickly find messages and files you have access to by exact term or by meaning. Semantic search is available for Slack customers with AI enabled on a Business+ or Enterprise+ plan.Privacy and security
ChatGPT respects Slack’s existing permissions, and only the messages and files you can already see are searchable. Data sent to Slack includes model responses to your prompts, which may incorporate previously saved memories (if enabled). Learn more.
Admins maintain the same visibility and controls they already have in Slack. This app is available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers, and a paid Slack plan is required to access the AI agent in the app container. Note that ChatGPT can make mistakes in its responses.